Angel Bakeries Pita Pillows stands apart from other pitas. They are indeed soft and fluffy like pillows, pliant and thick, and open wide to stuff full like a purse rather than a pocket. Baked in Carteret, N.J., in an old White Castle bun plant, their genesis is the Angel Bakeries in Israel, a chain whose first bakery opened in 1927. For decades, Angel has shipped pitas frozen to restaurants and markets in the United States. “Opening in New Jersey is a way to expand our distribution,” says Adi Angel, 35, the fifth-generation baker. Available in white and whole wheat, they’re made simply with flour, water, sugar, yeast, and salt ($3.99 for 4). Speckles adorn the bread, similar to wood-fired pizza dough. “The speckles are the personality of the product, and each one is little different,” says Angel. Cut a slice off an edge (use it for dipping), and fill the pita with hot or cold fillings. The sandwiches won’t leak a bit. Available in the freezer case at Formaggio Kitchen locations in Boston and Cambridge, and at Whole Foods Market stores, where they are baked and placed in clear bags.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND