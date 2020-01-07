Serves 4

Spicy eggplant set on pita rounds that are spread with hummus and topped with salad will make you feel great during this month of New Year's resolutions. Use store-brought hummus if you want to skip a step, but here is an easy recipe for a tart lemony version that takes only a few minutes. Ground coriander is whirred into the hummus and crushed coriander seed goes into a spice mixture spread on eggplant slices before sliding them under the broiler (the easiest way to cook eggplant without excess oil). Coriander seed adds a delightful aroma to the eggplant; to crush it, tie the seeds in the end of a kitchen towel and pound with a mallet or rolling pin. This vegetarian dish makes a light supper or lazy weekend lunch. January's healthy eating resolve is looking up.

HUMMUS

1 small clove garlic, coarsely chopped ½ teaspoon salt ¼ cup lemon juice, or more to taste 2 tablespoons tahini 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed ½ teaspoon ground coriander 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons water

1. In a food processor, combine the garlic, salt, and lemon juice. Let sit for 5 minutes to mellow the garlic.

2. Add the tahini, chickpeas, coriander, olive oil, and water to the garlic mixture. Puree for 1 minute, or until smooth. Taste for seasoning and add more lemon juice or tahini, if you like.

EGGPLANT

Olive oil (for sprinkling) 2 tablespoons coriander seed, crushed 1 piece (2 inches) fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon Maras or Aleppo pepper flakes (or 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper) 2 medium eggplant (about 12 ounces each), cut into 1/2-inch rounds 3 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed

1. Set an oven rack 4 inches from the broiler element; turn on the broiler. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with oil.

2. In a small bowl, stir together the coriander seed, ginger, salt, and Maras, Aleppo, or red pepper.

3. Spread the eggplant rounds on the baking sheet and brush with olive oil. Sprinkle with half the spice mixture. Turn over, brush with more oil, and sprinkle with the remaining spice mixture. Broil for 6 minutes, turn, and broil 6 minutes more, or until the rounds are golden and cooked through.

SALAD

2 handfuls arugula ½ cup fresh mint leaves ½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves 12 cherry tomatoes, halved 4 radishes, thinly sliced 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar 4 whole-wheat pita rounds (about 8 inches) 1 cup crumbled feta cheese (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, toss the arugula, mint, parsley, cherry tomatoes, and radishes. Sprinkle with the oil, salt, and pepper. Toss gently. Sprinkle with the vinegar and toss again. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, pepper, or vinegar, if you like.

2. On an oven rack, warm the pita rounds for 1 to 2 minutes (the oven will have enough residual heat from cooking the eggplant). Set a warm round on each of 4 large plates. Spread with hummus and top with 3 or 4 eggplant slices. Top each round with salad and sprinkle with feta.

Sally Pasley Vargas