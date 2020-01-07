Branch Line
Watertown’s Branch Line specializes in rotisserie chicken and year-round outdoor dining. On the terrace, drape yourself with blankets while warming up with soft pretzels, chicken-and-rice soup, and an extensive white wine list perfect for poultry-pairing.
321 Arsenal St., Watertown, 617-420-1900, www.branchlinearsenal.com
Eastern Standard
This Kenmore Square institution buzzes even when Fenway’s empty, thanks to its enclosed patio that stretches onto the sidewalk. Ease your wintertime woes with milk punch or a Bourbon & Spice, laced with cardamom, and apple crepes, until 1:30 a.m.
528 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, 617-532-9100, www.easternstandardboston.com
Harvest
Harvard Square’s Harvest — a favorite stop for politicos, professors, and local characters — is known for its heated outdoor patio, outfitted with a fireplace and comfy throws. There’s also a fireside menu with specialty hot drinks: Mexican hot chocolate with mezcal, gingerbread eggnog, peppermint hot chocolate with Schnapps and crushed candy canes, and salted hot caramel swirled with Maker’s Mark.
44 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-868-2255, www.harvestcambridge.com
Mare Oyster Bar
The North End’s Mare Oyster Bar has a heated, covered patio with fire pits, ideal for toasty tippling. Visit Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. for espresso and Nutella martinis, Sicilian coffee spiked with amaretto and topped with whipped cream, and a hot lobster roll. For those still chasing the thrill of summer, there are whole-bellied fried clams year-round.
223 Hanover St., Boston, 617-723-6273, www.mareoysterbar.com
Publico Street Bistro & Garden
South Boston’s Publico Street Bistro & Garden turns its garden and courtyard into a ski lodge Fridays through Sundays beginning at 2 p.m., with shots served in ski boots, fire pits, throw blankets, and cocktails served in moose mugs. To eat? Pepperoni pizza and grilled cheese.
11 Dorchester St., Boston, 617-622-5700, www.publicoboston.com
Time Out Market Truck
For those attempting dry January, Time Out Market launches an al fresco truck this Thursday at the Rink, with steamy non-alcoholic drinks (cider, hot chocolate) and snacks. Visit Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m.
The Rink at 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston, 978-393-8088, www.timeout.com
