Watertown’s Branch Line specializes in rotisserie chicken and year-round outdoor dining. On the terrace, drape yourself with blankets while warming up with soft pretzels, chicken-and-rice soup, and an extensive white wine list perfect for poultry-pairing.

At Branch Line, drape yourself with blankets while warming up with soft pretzels, chicken-and-rice soup, and an extensive white wine list. Handout

Eastern Standard

This Kenmore Square institution buzzes even when Fenway’s empty, thanks to its enclosed patio that stretches onto the sidewalk. Ease your wintertime woes with milk punch or a Bourbon & Spice, laced with cardamom, and apple crepes, until 1:30 a.m.

528 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, 617-532-9100, www.easternstandardboston.com

Eastern Standard encloses and heats its patio in the winter.

Harvest

Harvard Square’s Harvest — a favorite stop for politicos, professors, and local characters — is known for its heated outdoor patio, outfitted with a fireplace and comfy throws. There’s also a fireside menu with specialty hot drinks: Mexican hot chocolate with mezcal, gingerbread eggnog, peppermint hot chocolate with Schnapps and crushed candy canes, and salted hot caramel swirled with Maker’s Mark.

44 Brattle St., Cambridge, 617-868-2255, www.harvestcambridge.com

Advertisement

Mare Oyster Bar

The North End’s Mare Oyster Bar has a heated, covered patio with fire pits, ideal for toasty tippling. Visit Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. for espresso and Nutella martinis, Sicilian coffee spiked with amaretto and topped with whipped cream, and a hot lobster roll. For those still chasing the thrill of summer, there are whole-bellied fried clams year-round.

223 Hanover St., Boston, 617-723-6273, www.mareoysterbar.com

The Lodge at Publico. Handout

Publico Street Bistro & Garden

South Boston’s Publico Street Bistro & Garden turns its garden and courtyard into a ski lodge Fridays through Sundays beginning at 2 p.m., with shots served in ski boots, fire pits, throw blankets, and cocktails served in moose mugs. To eat? Pepperoni pizza and grilled cheese.

11 Dorchester St., Boston, 617-622-5700, www.publicoboston.com

Time Out Market Truck

For those attempting dry January, Time Out Market launches an al fresco truck this Thursday at the Rink, with steamy non-alcoholic drinks (cider, hot chocolate) and snacks. Visit Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Rink at 401 Park, 401 Park Drive, Boston, 978-393-8088, www.timeout.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.