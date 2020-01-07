Serves 4

Soup season and the season of lighter eating come together at the same moment, which is a great thing. Combine the two in this chicken soup, which begins with commercial chicken stock and water bolstered by chicken thighs, onion, and garlic. Add orzo and chickpeas for heft (also add the canned chickpea liquid, called aquafaba, to give the broth a lush mouth feel). Then shred the chicken and return it to the pot with escarole, lots of lemon rind and juice, and dill. It's not just a bowl of soup, it's a meal that will leave you satisfied but not stuffed.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, chopped 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 4 cups chicken stock 6 cups water 2 bone-in chicken thighs (about 1 pound total) 1 cup orzo 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas 1 small head escarole, shredded (about 3 cups) Grated rind and juice of 2 lemons Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill Extra fresh dill sprigs, chopped (for garnish)

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until soft but not brown.

2. Add the chicken stock and water. Turn the heat to high and bring to a boil. Add the chicken thighs and return the liquid to a boil. Skim any skum on the surface. Lower the heat and simmer for 45 minutes, or until the chicken is pulling away from the bones and cooked through.

3. Remove the chicken from the cooking liquid and transfer to a plate; leave to cool. When it is cool enough to handle, pull the meat from the bones. Discard the skin and bones; shred the meat.

4. Meanwhile, return the chicken stock mixture to a boil. Add the orzo and chickpeas with their liquid. When the mixture is bubbling at the edges, lower the heat and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the orzo is tender (taste a grain).

5. Add the escarole and stir until it is wilted. Return the chicken to the pot and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes, or until it the chicken is heated through.

6. Add the lemon rind and juice, salt, pepper, and the 2 tablespoons chopped dill. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped dill sprigs.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick