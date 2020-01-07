Serves 4

Oven-steaming fish in a foil packet is so easy it's ridiculous. You set fish in a baking dish lined with foil and rubbed with oil, secure the foil tightly, and send it into a very hot oven. Nothing escapes the tightly sealed foil so if you add lots of aromatics, the fish comes out loaded with flavor. It's a variation on the classic French preparation called "en papillote," in which you use parchment paper and crimp the edges to seal it. Here, the technique is used for pieces of boneless salmon. Peanut oil, lime juice, fish sauce, and rice vinegar are the seasonings, which give the cooked fish a slightly sweet and citrusy taste. Set the salmon over rice noodles tossed with the same seasonings you used on the fish and sprinkle both with fresh cilantro and mint. Serve in shallow bowls, as if you've made a complicated stir-fry, when, in fact, the salmon takes less than 20 minutes with very little prep, and the noodles less than five. It looks and tastes like much more.

SALMON

1½ tablespoons peanut oil 1½ pound piece boneless salmon (from the thick end), cut into 4 even-size pieces ½ teaspoon salt Juice of 1/2 lime 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce 1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with 2 long sheets of foil, so they hang over the top edges on all sides by several inches (you'll use the overhang to enclose the fish later).

2. Add a tiny amount of the peanut oil to the center of the foil and rub it around. Set the salmon, skin side down, on the oil. Rub the fish on both sides with the remaining peanut oil, and sprinkle with salt, lime juice, fish sauce, and rice vinegar. Cover the salmon securely with foil, sealing the edges together tightly and shaping a tented top so the foil doesn't touch the salmon.

3. Transfer the salmon to the oven and cook for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the salmon is opaque when you open the foil (open carefully because steam will escape). Sprinkle with cilantro and mint.

NOODLES

6 ounces Asian rice sticks or rice vermicelli noodles 2 tablespoons peanut oil 3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar Juice of 1 lime 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated 2 scallions (white and light green parts), thinly sliced 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1. Meanwhile, bring a saucepan of water to a boil. Add the rice noodles and use tongs to move them around in the water. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they are tender; don't let them turn mushy. Drain and rinse with cold water. Return the noodles to the saucepan and use scissors to snip them half a dozen times.

2. In a bowl, combine the peanut oil, rice vinegar, lime juice, and ginger. Stir well. Pour over the noodles and toss with the tongs. Add the scallions, cilantro, and mint and toss again. Taste for seasoning and add more rice vinegar or lime juice, if you like.

3. Arrange the noodles on 4 plates or in 4 bowls. Add salmon to each one (cut in half horizontally, if using bowls, so the salmon fits). Spoon the juices in the foil over the salmon.

Sheryl Julian