On Nov. 12, 1944, Fantasia was captured while providing medical care for wounded Americans in Rodalbe, France. He remained a prisoner of war until Russian forces liberated him on April 28, 1945.

Fantasia served as an Army medic with Lima Company, of the 3rd Battalion, of the 104th Regiment, of the 26th Infantry Division, in Europe during World War II.

Martha Mesiti, Fantasia’s daughter, said she once asked her father why he didn’t retreat from the foxholes on the front line shortly before he was captured.

“He told me, ‘Well, my heart was kind of scared, but that was my job and I got up and did what I had to do,’” Mesiti said.

At Monday’s ceremony, US Representative Seth Moulton presented Fantasia with a Bronze Star medal, Good Conduct medal, American Defense Service medal, American Campaign medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign medal with three Bronze Service Stars, World War II Victory medal, Combat Medical Badge First Award, and an Honorable Service lapel button for World War II.

Moulton’s office and several veterans’ groups, including the Yankee Division Veterans Association and Reading’s Veterans Service Office, worked with Fantasia’s family to award him the medals.

“It was such an honor to be there to present these awards,” Moulton, a veteran of the Iraq War himself, said. “He is a great man and a true American hero.”

Mesiti said watching her father be recognized for his achievements 75 years ago was special in more ways than one.

“To realize that he had this whole other life from before we were born, and that he is basically a hero, was awe-inspiring. You’re just standing there during this ceremony thinking, ‘That’s my dad,'" Mesiti said.

She said she was happy others could see “what a caring man he is.”

“He took care of his two sisters, would drive tenants at his father’s boarding house to stores and doctors’ appointments, and would call neighbors to let them know it was trash day,” Mesiti said. "If you had no one to help you, Dad would be there. And that’s what he did in the war, just on a much grander scale.”

Fantasia was born in Somerville in 1916. He was conscripted into the military before the war, then volunteered during the war. A mailman in Somerville for many years, he also owned a convenience store on Highland Avenue before the war.

Fantasia raised four children with his wife, Mildred, whom he was married to for 55 years before she died in 1999. He also has nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

“My parents were the kind of people who were always together -- everyone thought of them as if they were one word,” Mesiti said. “They were very much homebodies, but everything they did was family-oriented.”

Now, Fantasia spends his days playing rummy with his children and watching “Judge Judy" and “Dr. Phil” at a senior living home in Reading, which he moved to from his Somerville home two years ago. He enjoys the music activities there and is “pretty competitive at balloon volleyball,” his daughter said.

While it may have taken decades to award Fantasia the medals he earned during the war, this was not the first time he was officially recognized for his service.

A square at the corner of Hamlet and Boston streets in Somerville was dedicated to him in 2012, and he was honored as a “hometown hero” during a Boston Celtics game on Veterans’ Day last year.

Mesiti said her father never spoke much about his time at war, or asked for recognition.

“Dad thinks the heroes are the ones who didn’t come back, but he knows it’s a great honor to represent those who didn’t come home,” she said.

