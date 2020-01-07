The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-95 by Mile Marker 174 in Carmel, which is about 16 miles west of Bangor, Maine. Initially, officials had reported 50 to 60 vehicles could have been involved in the crash.

Maine State Police said initial reports indicate that blinding sun may have caused the first crash about 7:45 a.m., and then other vehicles collided in a chain reaction.

Thirty vehicles were involved in a devastating crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Carmel, Maine, authorities said.

Maine State Police said the northbound lanes of the highway are expected to be closed until at least noon, and motorists should seek an alternate route.

Maine State Police said traffic “is currently on the interstate is being diverted at exit 157 in Newport. LifeFlight has been dispatched and there are injuries, though the extent of them is unknown. Multiple wreckers have been dispatched out of the Bangor region to assist Troopers on the scene.”

Maine State Police said the LifeFlight helicopter landed in the road north of the crash site to take one person with serious injuries to a hospital in Bangor.

“Several hundred motorists have been stranded behind the crash site and troopers and the Maine Department of Transportation are making plans to utilize a crossover to get those vehicles turned around,” police said in a statement.









