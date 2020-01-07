Today, the celebrated quarterback’s future with the Patriots is unclear. Brady’s contract voids on March 17, one day before the new league year formally begins. He will then become an unrestricted free agent.

Six Super Bowl wins, 14 Pro Bowl selections, and several discontinued junk foods later, Brady still reigns supreme. He’s the GOAT, not just in the NFL but in the city of Boston.

The year is 2002. You’re at a gas station, filling up your first-generation Honda Pilot with $1.41 per gallon gas and buying Doritos 3Ds and Pepsi Blue . At the register, you glance down to see a shirtless and somewhat doughy Tom Brady hugging a football on the cover of a Sports Illustrated that declares him “The New Prince of the NFL.”

If Brady decides to hang up his Patriots jersey for good this year, he will join a hallowed hall of fame of former Boston megastars. But the end of his reign will also leave a gaping void in a city accustomed to the presence of sports royalty. And the question remains as to who could reasonably inherit the crown.

Many cultural heavyweights have graced the region. (See: transcendentalists Thoreau and Emerson, several American presidents, advocate Helen Keller, martyr Crispus Attucks, chef Julia Child, activist Malcolm X, author W.E.B. DuBois, and Onesimus, the enslaved African who save the city from smallpox.) But the athlete has always occupied a special place in the hearts of Bostonians.

Of course, there was Ted Williams who managed, at 41, to hit .316 and slug .645. Then Bill Russell, the towering cornerstone, off-court activist, and impenetrable shot blocker of the Celtics’ 1960s dynasty, and his teammate Bob Cousy. The otherworldly ice artist Bobby Orr. The triple-doubles and trash talk of Larry Bird, and the Golden Gloves of Carl Yastrzemski. The consistent brilliance of Ray Bourque. The heart and grit of linebacker Tedy Bruschi. And the October juggernaut David Ortiz and his Game 4 homer that resuscitated the Red Sox to end a World Series drought. And that’s to name just a few.

For nearly two decades, Brady has been a constant, silencing the naysayers with yet another broken record and another Super Bowl ring. His stardom extends beyond the field. A December quiz by the New York Times revealed that one out of two Americans recognizes Brady -- a greater percentage than Elizabeth Warren, Beyonce, Greta Thunberg and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Brady is also like a favorite pair of jeans: familiar, reliable, and unmatched in pliability until they tear in the knees or throw a pick-6 with 9 seconds remaining in a playoff game.

Whether Brady wants to patch up for another season at Gillette remains in question. If he steps away from the game or commits to another team, the Boston sports landscape will be left searching for its next icon.

Rob Gronkowski, in all his zany glory, entranced fans as the court jester within Brady’s kingdom, but he ruled out a return to the roster in December. Olympic gold medalist and Needham local Aly Raisman, as well as Bruins’ forwards David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand compete in sports that just don’t ignite the kind of cultural fervor that football does in New England and beyond.

The 25-9 Celtics host a number of players — Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker — who could catapult to Boston sports stardom depending on their statistics and length of tenure here. But these days, the most beloved Celtic is the outsized Tacko Fall, who has played just three games for the team but still earned the 6th most All-Star votes in the NBA. In terms of personality and skill, the city’s most eligible leading sportsman is Mookie Betts, who could be traded before or during the season as the Red Sox try to lower their payroll.

Perhaps the most viable contender for Brady’s throne is someone hardly any American can recognize. After all, it took the freak injury of Patriots stalwart Drew Bledsoe to put Brady in the pocket, land him, jersey free, on Sports Illustrated seven months later and in uniform on the cover 20 times since.

Within the Library of Hot Takes, there is a sprawling wing devoted to Tom Brady. So if there is anything to be gleaned from his tenure in New England, it is that predicting the future is a fool’s game ... and that the fountain of youth apparently flows with water — 25 glasses a day to be exact.





Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.