It’s also an election year, so you know there are plenty of aides to House and Senate leadership who are already thinking about how to get their bosses re-elected later this year.

It doesn’t feel like they had much of an offseason (thanks IGT and Twin River!), but Rhode Island lawmakers will return to Smith Hill today for another legislative session.

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and I think I’m more excited for this big "Jeopardy!” tournament than I am the NFL playoffs. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Advertisement

But before campaign season completely takes over, the General Assembly has plenty of issues to address. Here’s a quick guide to the topics that could dominate the conversation over the next six months.

Budget

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said he’s confident a projected $200 million budget gap can be closed, but he’s already warned Governor Gina Raimondo that she shouldn’t send a “political” budget to lawmakers when she lays out her plans next week. Translation: Leave legalized marijuana revenue out. Keep the car tax cuts in. And maybe cool it with those lofty gambling numbers.

Education

Everyone breathed a sigh of relief when the state’s review of Providence’s school finances found the district isn’t in desperate need of an infusion of cash, but that doesn’t mean Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will be invisible at the State House. Look for another round of lobbying for funding for English learners to be on the agenda. Plus, state Senator Ryan Pearson is expected to unveil recommendations for revisions to the funding formula later this week.

IGT

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said he’d like to address the proposed lottery/slot machine contract extension for IGT during the session, even though there are still a few years left on the existing agreement.

Advertisement

Guns

The gun safety public hearings are always among the longest nights of the year, but it’s difficult to say if any action will be taken this year. The shooting death of a woman in Pawtucket last week has spurred renewed interest in banning “ghost” guns, and Ruggerio has already said his chamber will pass that bill again. Raimondo has vowed to introduce another package of gun bills as well.

Housing

It’s a topic that flies under the radar, but Ruggerio is adamant about finding ways to address the state’s housing shortage this year. Expect an expert task force to be convened early in the year and legislation to be introduced before the end of the session.

Hospitals

One of the few things that Raimondo, Mattiello and Ruggerio appear to be in total agreement on is the need for Lifespan, Care New England and Brown University to get back to the table to discuss some type of local health system. The politicians can’t exactly force everyone to play nice, but they can certainly pressure all of the players to continue discussions.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Advertisement

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.