“Silly masks aside, this armed defendant represented a significant danger to public safety and to the citizens of Rhode Island and Massachusetts,” Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement.

A Dorchester woman was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for a robbery in May at a Providence Gulf station in which she wore a monkey mask, prosecutors said.

Ashley Weaver, 28, entered the gas station, took out a .40-caliber pistol, and demanded that a worker hand over money, prosecutors said. The worker handed over approximately $800 in cash. Weaver was identified as a suspect in the investigation and apprehended June 6 at an apartment in Providence.

Weaver pleaded guilty Friday in Providence County Superior Court to first-degree robbery, using a firearm during a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license, and simple assault, prosecutors said.

Weaver was sentenced to 20 years with seven years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Rhode Island. The balance will be suspended with probation. As part of her plea, Weaver agreed to undergo mental health counseling, prosecutors said.

Weaver is also facing charges in Massachusetts related to several armed robberies, including one in which she allegedly shot a worker at a Mobil gas station in Attleboro, prosecutors said. In each robbery, Weaver allegedly wore an animal mask as a disguise, took out a gun, and demanded money, Mansfield police said in June.

Detectives Robert Melaragno of the Providence police and Timothy Dandeneau of the Rhode Island State Police led the investigation, the statement said. Special Assistant Attorneys General John Perrotta and Greg Abilheira prosecuted the case.

