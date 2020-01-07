Firefighters battled a fire at a three-family building in West Roxbury Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded at about 3:30 p.m. after someone reported smoke coming out of a second-story window at 316 Belgrade Ave., Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins said. Damage is estimated at around $400,000, fire officials said in a tweet.

The fire, which was confined to two rooms, displaced seven people and was extinguished by about 4:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.