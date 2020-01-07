Firefighters battled a fire at a three-family building in West Roxbury Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Firefighters responded at about 3:30 p.m. after someone reported smoke coming out of a second-story window at 316 Belgrade Ave., Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins said. Damage is estimated at around $400,000, fire officials said in a tweet.
The fire, which was confined to two rooms, displaced seven people and was extinguished by about 4:15 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital, fire officials said.
At approximately 3:30 a building fire at 316 Belgrade Ave West Roxbury. Fire on the second floors. All occupants self evacuated, all companies working. pic.twitter.com/dVh9dCMLYV— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2020
The fire investigation unit is on scene and working to determine a cause of the fire, Alkins said.
Companies are making up BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire . Damages estimated at 400,000. There was one resident taken to the hospital @BOSTON_EMS . There are 7 residents displaced by the fire. pic.twitter.com/di05c39cpU— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.
Advertisement