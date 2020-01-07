Timothy Caulfield, 48, of Framingham, was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery of a person over the age of 60, assault and battery of a person over 60, and witness intimidation. He was arraigned Jan. 6 in Westborough District Court and released on bail. His next court date is Feb. 14, according to the Southborough Police Department.

A former Cambridge police officer is accused of following a Southborough man to his house and robbing him in his garage.

At 4:56 p.m. on Jan. 2 police responded to a report of an unarmed robbery at a home on Carriage Hill Circle, according to police reports. The victim told police that he had just come back from the store and pulled into his garage, and found that his house cleaner had locked the door. So he went into the house through the front door and when he came back, he encountered a man standing in his garage, police said.

Police said the man, whom they later identified as Caulfield, allegedly walked up to the resident and said, “I lost my wallet can I see yours?”

“No, get out of here,” the resident replied.

“Do I need to knock you over?” the man said.

The resident said he reached into his pocket to get his cell phone to call the police. Caulfield then grabbed the phone from his hand, took his wallet, and walked out of the garage, then got into a car and drove off, according to police reports.

Police used the Find My iPhone app to track down the location of the victim’s phone, which was found on the side of the road by the edge of the woods on Meadow Lane. Later that same day, an employee at O’Brien’s Package Store at 420 Franklin St. in Framingham found the victim’s wallet while changing the trash at the front door of the store, according to police.

Using images from the store’s surveillance cameras, police in Sudbury and Framingham recognized the man as Caulfield, who was driving with a woman in a gray Ford Focus. “Both parties are recently involved in an incident where Mr. Caulfield stole a purse from a female at Sudbury Farms in Sudbury, MA,” police wrote. Sudbury Police “Detective [Michael] Pope stated that the vehicle involved in his case was identical to that of the Ford Focus seen at O’Brien’s liquors."

According to police reports, Framingham officers later located Caulfield outside of O’Brien’s Package Store. Caulfield and the woman told police they saw the victim get into his car at Stop & Shop on Temple Street in Framingham and followed his vehicle into Southborough.

“Mr. Caulfield confirmed the fact that he had followed [the victim] back to his residence before walking into his garage and taking his wallet and phone,” police stated in the report.

Caulfield “indicated that he had been having problems recently with drugs (crack) and alcohol and that he used them for ‘self-harm,’ ” the report stated. “When asked where he had spent [the victim]'s money, he stated that he did not remember. During the interview, Mr. Caulfield stated that he was embarrassed for his actions.”

Caulfield joined the Cambridge Police Department in 2000 and resigned in 2016, according to Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick.

Caulfield did earn some accolades during his brief career as a Cambridge police officer. He was publicly thanked for helping a sick cat in 2001, was given a letter of commendation in 2010, and was among several recipients of a Commissioner Unit Award in 2015.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.