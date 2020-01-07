Verdick, of Methuen, was released on personal recognizance, with a pre-trial conference slated for Feb. 27, according to court papers.

Sherry Verdick, 43, entered her plea in Essex Superior Court to 16 counts including larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, larceny over $1,200, check forgery, and uttering a false check, records show. Her public defender didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

A former employee of a Lawrence retirement home pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging she stole more than $536,000 from the facility, including over $11,000 meant for the estate of a deceased resident, according to prosecutors and court filings.

Advertisement

She served as business manager of Berkeley Retirement Home and Nursing Center in Lawrence and allegedly pocketed $536,556 from accounts associated with the home between January 2016 and September 2018, said Attorney General Maura Healey’s office in a statement.

According to the statement, Verdick allegedly “wrote several hundred checks to herself from various accounts affiliated with the retirement center, allegedly forged various signatures of other Berkeley employees to steal money from Berkeley accounts, improperly used a corporate credit card for personal purchases, and allegedly altered the company’s payroll system to reduce her health insurance contribution to zero.”

A statement of the case filed by prosecutors provided additional information about the case. According to that document, Verdick worked for Berkeley for nine years and was elevated to business manager in 2014. She was fired on Sept. 6, 2018.

Among her alleged crimes was a ruse in which she tricked the company’s former administrator into signing a check for $11,320 meant to reimburse the estate of a deceased resident. But Verdick allegedly had other plans for the cash.

“Instead of sending the check to the estate of the decedent, the Defendant deposited the check into the Patient Personal Needs account for which she was a signatory, and subsequently stole it,” the document said.

Advertisement

Verdick also allegedly gave herself an illicit healthcare perk.

The statement of the case said she “altered the internal payroll system to negate her health insurance contributions which resulted in the Berkeley paying for $10,500.66 in contributions for the Defendant’s health insurance that [she] should have paid herself.”

When confronted by investigators, the filing said, Verdick copped to some of her alleged malfeasance, but not all of it.

“The defendant made admissions to stealing approximately $200,000.00, the amount of money that was known at the time of her termination,” the document said. “The Attorney General’s Office investigation determined that the total value of the Defendant’s theft over the course of approximately two years and nine months was $536,556.99.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.