Connecticut State Police had no immediate comment on Tuesday’s arrest but said via Twitter, “We’ve received many inquiries regarding State Police activity in Farmington. An update will be provided at Troop G Bridgeport later this afternoon.”

Tuesday’s arrest -- A lawyer for Fotis Dulos told The Associated Press Tuesday that his client had been arrested at his Farmington, Conn., home on a murder charge stemming from the disappearance of his wife. Jennifer and Fotis Dulos had been embroiled in a contentious child custody dispute when Jennifer went missing, the AP reported.

Here’s what we know about the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan, Conn., mother of five who vanished May 24 and whose estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested Tuesday for her murder.

Evidence -- Police maintain they have surveillance video showing Fotis Dulos in Hartford disposing of bags of items containing Jennifer Dulos’s blood, the AP reported Tuesday. The wire service also said there’s allegedly additional traffic and school bus camera video of Fotis Dulos driving a pickup truck to New Canaan on the morning Jennifer disappeared; surveillance video of him getting the truck washed and detailed days after she vanished; and evidence that Jennifer Dulos’s DNA was found on the truck seat.

Suspected Accomplice -- Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance, according to the AP. They pleaded not guilty and posted bond on the prior charges.

Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos’s lawyer, told the AP that his client is being held in lieu of a $6 million bond on the murder charge pending an appearance in Bridgeport Superior Court. Pattis told the wire service he hopes to get Dulos before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Family details -- The children of Jennifer and Fotis Dulos range in age from 8 to 13 and include two sets of twins, and they’ve been staying with Jennifer Dulos’s mother, Gloria Farber, in New York City, the AP has reported.

In November, Jennifer Dulos’s family issued a statement though a spokeswoman thanking police for their efforts on the case.

“It has now been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing,” the statement said. “...We are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.”

