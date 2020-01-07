fb-pixel


The MBTA's highest paid employees in 2019
Rank Total pay Name Title Base pay Overtime Buyout Other pay
1 $312,615.36 Steven Poftak General Manager $312,615.36 $- $- $-
2 $308,930.47 John Devlin Foreperson,Wireperson $116,667.28 $192,236.66 $- $26.53
3 $306,860.00 Stephen Mitchell Foreperson,Wireperson $115,474.68 $191,346.04 $- $39.28
4 $301,140.94 Jonathan Tetreault Officer,Police $114,644.45 $174,058.29 $- $12,438.20
5 $298,998.45 Thomas Yee Officer,Police $115,698.18 $167,864.64 $- $15,435.63
6 $292,269.10 John Keady Insp,Misc Elec Equipment $121,487.52 $170,756.22 $- $25.36
7 $273,124.99 Jeffrey Gonneville Dpty General Manager $253,749.99 $- $- $19,375.00
8 $267,595.89 Chi Keung Officer,Police $115,545.46 $126,110.39 $- $25,940.04
9 $266,606.16 Gerald Dorsainvil Officer,Police $108,147.40 $155,137.00 $- $3,321.76
10 $265,710.63 Richard Sieboldt Officer,Police $108,691.96 $143,408.93 $- $13,609.74
11 $265,445.35 Perry Yee Foreperson,Wireperson $95,441.70 $168,245.00 $- $1,758.65
12 $255,499.53 Douglas Thrasher Officer,Police $125,190.55 $105,654.00 $- $24,654.98
13 $254,419.39 David Silva Engineer $97,750.80 $62,759.63 $- $93,908.96
14 $253,024.29 William Smith Officer,Police $106,803.60 $126,628.47 $- $19,592.22
15 $250,353.06 Joseph Callahan Foreperson,Wireperson $115,377.60 $135,011.86 $- $(36.40)
16 $250,335.00 Theodore Reichert Wireperson $109,881.53 $140,431.71 $- $21.76
17 $242,787.23 James Driscoll Foreperson,Wireperson $116,611.81 $126,146.69 $- $28.73
18 $236,276.70 Todd Johnson Chief,Transit Services $218,001.70 $- $- $18,275.00
19 $235,554.54 Manes Cadet Lieutenant,Police $127,733.15 $41,328.52 $- $66,492.87
20 $235,218.35 Robert MacKay Officer,Police $97,623.67 $134,014.01 $- $3,580.67
21 $233,455.27 Loi Luong Officer,Police $96,757.89 $124,460.09 $- $12,237.29
22 $230,676.57 Louie Ascolillo Repairer,Line - 1st Class $93,745.55 $136,928.02 $- $3.00
23 $230,000.19 Jeffrey Cook Chief Administrative Officer $230,000.19 $- $- $-
24 $229,151.44 Keith Murphy Sergeant $116,781.46 $85,709.23 $- $26,660.75
25 $228,515.74 Shirley Ostine Officer,Police $108,305.24 $103,474.46 $- $16,736.04
26 $227,454.28 David Sikorski Manager, Prog-AFC 2.0 Program $207,307.63 $- $6,396.65 $13,750.00
27 $225,806.17 David Alty Wireperson $110,427.07 $114,861.19 $- $517.91
28 $225,405.78 Thomas Kelley Foreperson,Sheet Metal $108,696.26 $116,693.61 $- $15.91
29 $224,734.18 Mark Gillespie Lieutenant,Police $127,733.10 $94,497.25 $- $2,503.83
30 $224,431.64 John Caruso Foreperson,Wireperson $115,821.36 $108,610.28 $- $-
31 $224,071.49 Eduardo Rocha Wireperson $110,021.10 $113,903.38 $- $147.01
32 $223,607.66 Darren Keith Sergeant $105,702.73 $89,105.20 $- $28,799.73
33 $222,798.64 Dana DeLorenzo Officer,Police $108,196.74 $103,340.05 $- $11,261.85
34 $220,899.09 Luis Medina Wireperson $109,259.89 $110,401.85 $- $1,237.35
35 $220,898.00 Donald O'Connor Lieutenant,Police $127,264.44 $43,845.47 $- $49,788.09
36 $219,581.88 Heath Dolloff Insp,Sig & Interlocking $123,314.40 $94,034.71 $- $2,232.77
37 $218,381.67 Steven Guidaboni Sergeant $130,736.79 $73,185.87 $- $14,459.01
38 $217,239.75 Thomas Reid Repairer,Line - 1st Class $95,390.43 $121,849.32 $- $-
39 $217,192.63 John Glynn Inspector,Construction $95,902.35 $121,290.28 $- $-
40 $216,857.10 Michael Rivera Insp,Sig & Interlocking $120,131.64 $96,703.36 $- $22.10
41 $215,454.06 Charles Deveau Wireperson $103,195.51 $112,241.37 $- $17.18
42 $214,399.49 Christopher Levesque Foreperson,Painter $99,373.12 $114,989.32 $- $37.05
43 $214,102.63 Michael Bernardinelli Foreperson,Machinist $97,648.46 $116,439.66 $- $14.51
44 $214,054.90 George Doig Officer,Police $108,456.53 $103,671.97 $- $1,926.40
45 $213,606.32 Charles Ames Officer,Police $112,928.30 $79,819.65 $- $20,858.37
46 $213,374.33 Tailee Ho Officer,Police $107,884.05 $94,897.64 $- $10,592.64
47 $212,215.29 Steven O'Hara Sergeant $100,235.73 $95,104.60 $- $16,874.96
48 $212,154.15 Patrick Conneely Trackperson $80,538.84 $131,615.31 $- $-
49 $211,957.55 Erik Stoothoff Chief Engineering Officer $197,722.55 $- $- $14,235.00
50 $211,600.49 Steven Ayles Insp,Sig & Interlocking $120,046.02 $91,529.56 $- $24.91
51 $210,691.37 Daniel Lo Foreperson,Wireperson $116,320.59 $94,351.01 $- $19.77
52 $210,634.03 Joseph Sacco Officer,Police $108,685.71 $99,632.12 $- $2,316.20
53 $209,626.89 Kenneth Green Chief Of Police $209,626.89 $- $- $-
54 $208,954.53 Nader Nematallah Engineer $110,264.30 $98,690.23 $- $-
55 $207,782.77 Brian Harer Officer,Police $97,936.54 $98,897.72 $- $10,948.51
56 $207,684.42 William Dorrance Insp,Sig & Interlocking $124,213.57 $80,669.89 $- $2,800.96
57 $207,195.83 Thomas O'Neil Foreperson,Nght Crew Mtce $85,235.61 $121,587.22 $- $373.00
58 $206,937.37 Michael Cauley Officer,Police $108,381.14 $94,859.90 $- $3,696.33
59 $206,566.40 Thomas Melanson Engineer $107,448.29 $99,118.11 $- $-
60 $206,040.50 Jean Charles Operator,Surface $79,719.45 $8,646.76 $- $117,674.29
61 $205,770.73 Saro Thompson Sergeant $103,383.49 $99,034.68 $- $3,352.56
62 $205,688.31 Michael Rock Repairer,Head Line $102,257.97 $103,351.34 $- $79.00
63 $205,000.00 David Lepore Dpty Chief Real Estate-MBTA $185,000.00 $- $- $20,000.00
64 $204,992.22 Robert Moccia Trackperson $79,927.86 $125,064.36 $- $-
65 $204,440.62 Maurice Curran Insp,Sig & Interlocking $121,887.15 $79,764.69 $- $2,788.78
66 $204,134.10 Matthew Limoli Insp,Sig & Interlocking $122,286.79 $81,831.40 $- $15.91
67 $203,938.52 Angel Pena Chief,Green Ln Transformation $203,938.52 $- $- $-
68 $203,665.21 James Colleton Wireperson $110,020.07 $93,096.74 $- $548.40
69 $203,352.41 Kristine Manning Officer,Police $93,806.81 $88,788.78 $- $20,756.82
70 $202,786.20 Paul Hadley Dir Construction $202,786.20 $- $- $-
71 $202,766.70 Robert Marino Officer,Police $107,847.50 $92,866.91 $- $2,052.29
72 $201,766.95 Arthur Turner Technician,Power Equip $101,098.59 $100,530.76 $- $137.60
73 $201,678.59 Timothy Strong Officer,Police $88,093.96 $102,150.68 $- $11,433.95
74 $200,007.56 Roy Villanueva Insp,Sig & Interlocking $120,516.99 $76,807.48 $- $2,683.09
75 $200,000.04 Danny Levy Chief Customer Exp Officer $200,000.04 $- $- $-
76 $199,567.07 John Morrison Wireperson $105,162.01 $94,378.14 $- $26.92
77 $199,488.55 Zachary Breen Technician,Power Equip $96,696.23 $102,729.12 $- $63.20
78 $199,375.19 Joseph Rossi Officer,Police $106,163.22 $90,953.37 $- $2,258.60
79 $199,137.03 Brian Forsyth Repairer,Line - 1st Class $88,427.09 $110,550.24 $- $159.70
80 $199,054.37 Michael Carney Sergeant $112,871.77 $78,087.48 $- $8,095.12
81 $198,766.31 Andrew Limoli Officer,Police $94,222.87 $95,839.88 $- $8,703.56
82 $196,588.67 Thomas Palardy Officer,Police $97,495.07 $96,151.66 $- $2,941.94
83 $195,690.86 Daniel Cardarelli Officer,Police $96,783.48 $90,000.15 $- $8,907.23
84 $195,054.26 Brendan Monaghan Inspector,Construction $95,534.88 $99,519.38 $- $-
85 $195,002.62 Timothy Garcia Repairer,Line - 1st Class $94,242.25 $100,748.37 $- $12.00
86 $194,980.36 Wayne Carney Foreperson,Electrical $108,934.24 $85,140.90 $- $905.22
87 $194,068.81 Daniel O'Brien Wireperson $110,021.09 $83,879.72 $- $168.00
88 $194,068.29 Kathryne Benesh Chief, Ops Pol & Oversight Off $177,443.29 $- $- $16,625.00
89 $194,013.34 John Walsh Repairer,Line - 1st Class $72,015.40 $121,996.44 $- $1.50
90 $193,819.04 Domingo Gonzalez Officer,Police $106,250.83 $85,249.78 $- $2,318.43
91 $193,637.75 Ricardo Paul Foreperson,Wireperson $117,402.28 $76,212.50 $- $22.97
92 $193,637.05 John Valles Sergeant $108,960.34 $82,516.44 $- $2,160.27
93 $192,999.26 Michael Finn Trackperson $80,548.15 $112,451.11 $- $-
94 $192,736.72 James Kerns Lieutenant,Police $128,247.13 $40,039.24 $- $24,450.35
95 $192,465.78 Samuel Abany Sergeant $101,222.54 $74,573.90 $- $16,669.34
96 $192,352.66 Patrick Young Repairer,Line - 1st Class $97,155.01 $94,272.15 $- $925.50
97 $191,444.94 Michael Kelly Repairer,Line - 1st Class $85,346.60 $106,092.34 $- $6.00
98 $191,336.98 Ray Martin Engineer $108,300.82 $80,360.16 $- $2,676.00
99 $191,224.73 Gregory Loyferman Engineer $107,654.93 $83,545.80 $- $24.00
100 $191,194.28 Stephen Coveno Sergeant $85,294.57 $93,145.33 $- $12,754.38
SOURCE: Office of the Comptroller

Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele