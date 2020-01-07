|Rank
|Total pay
|Name
|Title
|Base pay
|Overtime
|Buyout
|Other pay
|1
|$312,615.36
|Steven Poftak
|General Manager
|$312,615.36
|$-
|$-
|$-
|2
|$308,930.47
|John Devlin
|Foreperson,Wireperson
|$116,667.28
|$192,236.66
|$-
|$26.53
|3
|$306,860.00
|Stephen Mitchell
|Foreperson,Wireperson
|$115,474.68
|$191,346.04
|$-
|$39.28
|4
|$301,140.94
|Jonathan Tetreault
|Officer,Police
|$114,644.45
|$174,058.29
|$-
|$12,438.20
|5
|$298,998.45
|Thomas Yee
|Officer,Police
|$115,698.18
|$167,864.64
|$-
|$15,435.63
|6
|$292,269.10
|John Keady
|Insp,Misc Elec Equipment
|$121,487.52
|$170,756.22
|$-
|$25.36
|7
|$273,124.99
|Jeffrey Gonneville
|Dpty General Manager
|$253,749.99
|$-
|$-
|$19,375.00
|8
|$267,595.89
|Chi Keung
|Officer,Police
|$115,545.46
|$126,110.39
|$-
|$25,940.04
|9
|$266,606.16
|Gerald Dorsainvil
|Officer,Police
|$108,147.40
|$155,137.00
|$-
|$3,321.76
|10
|$265,710.63
|Richard Sieboldt
|Officer,Police
|$108,691.96
|$143,408.93
|$-
|$13,609.74
|11
|$265,445.35
|Perry Yee
|Foreperson,Wireperson
|$95,441.70
|$168,245.00
|$-
|$1,758.65
|12
|$255,499.53
|Douglas Thrasher
|Officer,Police
|$125,190.55
|$105,654.00
|$-
|$24,654.98
|13
|$254,419.39
|David Silva
|Engineer
|$97,750.80
|$62,759.63
|$-
|$93,908.96
|14
|$253,024.29
|William Smith
|Officer,Police
|$106,803.60
|$126,628.47
|$-
|$19,592.22
|15
|$250,353.06
|Joseph Callahan
|Foreperson,Wireperson
|$115,377.60
|$135,011.86
|$-
|$(36.40)
|16
|$250,335.00
|Theodore Reichert
|Wireperson
|$109,881.53
|$140,431.71
|$-
|$21.76
|17
|$242,787.23
|James Driscoll
|Foreperson,Wireperson
|$116,611.81
|$126,146.69
|$-
|$28.73
|18
|$236,276.70
|Todd Johnson
|Chief,Transit Services
|$218,001.70
|$-
|$-
|$18,275.00
|19
|$235,554.54
|Manes Cadet
|Lieutenant,Police
|$127,733.15
|$41,328.52
|$-
|$66,492.87
|20
|$235,218.35
|Robert MacKay
|Officer,Police
|$97,623.67
|$134,014.01
|$-
|$3,580.67
|21
|$233,455.27
|Loi Luong
|Officer,Police
|$96,757.89
|$124,460.09
|$-
|$12,237.29
|22
|$230,676.57
|Louie Ascolillo
|Repairer,Line - 1st Class
|$93,745.55
|$136,928.02
|$-
|$3.00
|23
|$230,000.19
|Jeffrey Cook
|Chief Administrative Officer
|$230,000.19
|$-
|$-
|$-
|24
|$229,151.44
|Keith Murphy
|Sergeant
|$116,781.46
|$85,709.23
|$-
|$26,660.75
|25
|$228,515.74
|Shirley Ostine
|Officer,Police
|$108,305.24
|$103,474.46
|$-
|$16,736.04
|26
|$227,454.28
|David Sikorski
|Manager, Prog-AFC 2.0 Program
|$207,307.63
|$-
|$6,396.65
|$13,750.00
|27
|$225,806.17
|David Alty
|Wireperson
|$110,427.07
|$114,861.19
|$-
|$517.91
|28
|$225,405.78
|Thomas Kelley
|Foreperson,Sheet Metal
|$108,696.26
|$116,693.61
|$-
|$15.91
|29
|$224,734.18
|Mark Gillespie
|Lieutenant,Police
|$127,733.10
|$94,497.25
|$-
|$2,503.83
|30
|$224,431.64
|John Caruso
|Foreperson,Wireperson
|$115,821.36
|$108,610.28
|$-
|$-
|31
|$224,071.49
|Eduardo Rocha
|Wireperson
|$110,021.10
|$113,903.38
|$-
|$147.01
|32
|$223,607.66
|Darren Keith
|Sergeant
|$105,702.73
|$89,105.20
|$-
|$28,799.73
|33
|$222,798.64
|Dana DeLorenzo
|Officer,Police
|$108,196.74
|$103,340.05
|$-
|$11,261.85
|34
|$220,899.09
|Luis Medina
|Wireperson
|$109,259.89
|$110,401.85
|$-
|$1,237.35
|35
|$220,898.00
|Donald O'Connor
|Lieutenant,Police
|$127,264.44
|$43,845.47
|$-
|$49,788.09
|36
|$219,581.88
|Heath Dolloff
|Insp,Sig & Interlocking
|$123,314.40
|$94,034.71
|$-
|$2,232.77
|37
|$218,381.67
|Steven Guidaboni
|Sergeant
|$130,736.79
|$73,185.87
|$-
|$14,459.01
|38
|$217,239.75
|Thomas Reid
|Repairer,Line - 1st Class
|$95,390.43
|$121,849.32
|$-
|$-
|39
|$217,192.63
|John Glynn
|Inspector,Construction
|$95,902.35
|$121,290.28
|$-
|$-
|40
|$216,857.10
|Michael Rivera
|Insp,Sig & Interlocking
|$120,131.64
|$96,703.36
|$-
|$22.10
|41
|$215,454.06
|Charles Deveau
|Wireperson
|$103,195.51
|$112,241.37
|$-
|$17.18
|42
|$214,399.49
|Christopher Levesque
|Foreperson,Painter
|$99,373.12
|$114,989.32
|$-
|$37.05
|43
|$214,102.63
|Michael Bernardinelli
|Foreperson,Machinist
|$97,648.46
|$116,439.66
|$-
|$14.51
|44
|$214,054.90
|George Doig
|Officer,Police
|$108,456.53
|$103,671.97
|$-
|$1,926.40
|45
|$213,606.32
|Charles Ames
|Officer,Police
|$112,928.30
|$79,819.65
|$-
|$20,858.37
|46
|$213,374.33
|Tailee Ho
|Officer,Police
|$107,884.05
|$94,897.64
|$-
|$10,592.64
|47
|$212,215.29
|Steven O'Hara
|Sergeant
|$100,235.73
|$95,104.60
|$-
|$16,874.96
|48
|$212,154.15
|Patrick Conneely
|Trackperson
|$80,538.84
|$131,615.31
|$-
|$-
|49
|$211,957.55
|Erik Stoothoff
|Chief Engineering Officer
|$197,722.55
|$-
|$-
|$14,235.00
|50
|$211,600.49
|Steven Ayles
|Insp,Sig & Interlocking
|$120,046.02
|$91,529.56
|$-
|$24.91
|51
|$210,691.37
|Daniel Lo
|Foreperson,Wireperson
|$116,320.59
|$94,351.01
|$-
|$19.77
|52
|$210,634.03
|Joseph Sacco
|Officer,Police
|$108,685.71
|$99,632.12
|$-
|$2,316.20
|53
|$209,626.89
|Kenneth Green
|Chief Of Police
|$209,626.89
|$-
|$-
|$-
|54
|$208,954.53
|Nader Nematallah
|Engineer
|$110,264.30
|$98,690.23
|$-
|$-
|55
|$207,782.77
|Brian Harer
|Officer,Police
|$97,936.54
|$98,897.72
|$-
|$10,948.51
|56
|$207,684.42
|William Dorrance
|Insp,Sig & Interlocking
|$124,213.57
|$80,669.89
|$-
|$2,800.96
|57
|$207,195.83
|Thomas O'Neil
|Foreperson,Nght Crew Mtce
|$85,235.61
|$121,587.22
|$-
|$373.00
|58
|$206,937.37
|Michael Cauley
|Officer,Police
|$108,381.14
|$94,859.90
|$-
|$3,696.33
|59
|$206,566.40
|Thomas Melanson
|Engineer
|$107,448.29
|$99,118.11
|$-
|$-
|60
|$206,040.50
|Jean Charles
|Operator,Surface
|$79,719.45
|$8,646.76
|$-
|$117,674.29
|61
|$205,770.73
|Saro Thompson
|Sergeant
|$103,383.49
|$99,034.68
|$-
|$3,352.56
|62
|$205,688.31
|Michael Rock
|Repairer,Head Line
|$102,257.97
|$103,351.34
|$-
|$79.00
|63
|$205,000.00
|David Lepore
|Dpty Chief Real Estate-MBTA
|$185,000.00
|$-
|$-
|$20,000.00
|64
|$204,992.22
|Robert Moccia
|Trackperson
|$79,927.86
|$125,064.36
|$-
|$-
|65
|$204,440.62
|Maurice Curran
|Insp,Sig & Interlocking
|$121,887.15
|$79,764.69
|$-
|$2,788.78
|66
|$204,134.10
|Matthew Limoli
|Insp,Sig & Interlocking
|$122,286.79
|$81,831.40
|$-
|$15.91
|67
|$203,938.52
|Angel Pena
|Chief,Green Ln Transformation
|$203,938.52
|$-
|$-
|$-
|68
|$203,665.21
|James Colleton
|Wireperson
|$110,020.07
|$93,096.74
|$-
|$548.40
|69
|$203,352.41
|Kristine Manning
|Officer,Police
|$93,806.81
|$88,788.78
|$-
|$20,756.82
|70
|$202,786.20
|Paul Hadley
|Dir Construction
|$202,786.20
|$-
|$-
|$-
|71
|$202,766.70
|Robert Marino
|Officer,Police
|$107,847.50
|$92,866.91
|$-
|$2,052.29
|72
|$201,766.95
|Arthur Turner
|Technician,Power Equip
|$101,098.59
|$100,530.76
|$-
|$137.60
|73
|$201,678.59
|Timothy Strong
|Officer,Police
|$88,093.96
|$102,150.68
|$-
|$11,433.95
|74
|$200,007.56
|Roy Villanueva
|Insp,Sig & Interlocking
|$120,516.99
|$76,807.48
|$-
|$2,683.09
|75
|$200,000.04
|Danny Levy
|Chief Customer Exp Officer
|$200,000.04
|$-
|$-
|$-
|76
|$199,567.07
|John Morrison
|Wireperson
|$105,162.01
|$94,378.14
|$-
|$26.92
|77
|$199,488.55
|Zachary Breen
|Technician,Power Equip
|$96,696.23
|$102,729.12
|$-
|$63.20
|78
|$199,375.19
|Joseph Rossi
|Officer,Police
|$106,163.22
|$90,953.37
|$-
|$2,258.60
|79
|$199,137.03
|Brian Forsyth
|Repairer,Line - 1st Class
|$88,427.09
|$110,550.24
|$-
|$159.70
|80
|$199,054.37
|Michael Carney
|Sergeant
|$112,871.77
|$78,087.48
|$-
|$8,095.12
|81
|$198,766.31
|Andrew Limoli
|Officer,Police
|$94,222.87
|$95,839.88
|$-
|$8,703.56
|82
|$196,588.67
|Thomas Palardy
|Officer,Police
|$97,495.07
|$96,151.66
|$-
|$2,941.94
|83
|$195,690.86
|Daniel Cardarelli
|Officer,Police
|$96,783.48
|$90,000.15
|$-
|$8,907.23
|84
|$195,054.26
|Brendan Monaghan
|Inspector,Construction
|$95,534.88
|$99,519.38
|$-
|$-
|85
|$195,002.62
|Timothy Garcia
|Repairer,Line - 1st Class
|$94,242.25
|$100,748.37
|$-
|$12.00
|86
|$194,980.36
|Wayne Carney
|Foreperson,Electrical
|$108,934.24
|$85,140.90
|$-
|$905.22
|87
|$194,068.81
|Daniel O'Brien
|Wireperson
|$110,021.09
|$83,879.72
|$-
|$168.00
|88
|$194,068.29
|Kathryne Benesh
|Chief, Ops Pol & Oversight Off
|$177,443.29
|$-
|$-
|$16,625.00
|89
|$194,013.34
|John Walsh
|Repairer,Line - 1st Class
|$72,015.40
|$121,996.44
|$-
|$1.50
|90
|$193,819.04
|Domingo Gonzalez
|Officer,Police
|$106,250.83
|$85,249.78
|$-
|$2,318.43
|91
|$193,637.75
|Ricardo Paul
|Foreperson,Wireperson
|$117,402.28
|$76,212.50
|$-
|$22.97
|92
|$193,637.05
|John Valles
|Sergeant
|$108,960.34
|$82,516.44
|$-
|$2,160.27
|93
|$192,999.26
|Michael Finn
|Trackperson
|$80,548.15
|$112,451.11
|$-
|$-
|94
|$192,736.72
|James Kerns
|Lieutenant,Police
|$128,247.13
|$40,039.24
|$-
|$24,450.35
|95
|$192,465.78
|Samuel Abany
|Sergeant
|$101,222.54
|$74,573.90
|$-
|$16,669.34
|96
|$192,352.66
|Patrick Young
|Repairer,Line - 1st Class
|$97,155.01
|$94,272.15
|$-
|$925.50
|97
|$191,444.94
|Michael Kelly
|Repairer,Line - 1st Class
|$85,346.60
|$106,092.34
|$-
|$6.00
|98
|$191,336.98
|Ray Martin
|Engineer
|$108,300.82
|$80,360.16
|$-
|$2,676.00
|99
|$191,224.73
|Gregory Loyferman
|Engineer
|$107,654.93
|$83,545.80
|$-
|$24.00
|100
|$191,194.28
|Stephen Coveno
|Sergeant
|$85,294.57
|$93,145.33
|$-
|$12,754.38
SOURCE: Office of the Comptroller
