A 26-year-old man was arrested in Hyde Park Monday morning for allegedly possessing a loaded gun, a detached laser scope, and several bags of cocaine, police said.

Kurt Lorde, of Hyde Park, allegedly possessed a loaded Hi-Point JCP .40 Smith & Wesson handgun, several rounds of ammunition, a detached laser scope, 11 plastic bags of cocaine, and $267.00 in cash when officers from the Hyde Park Drug Control Unit arrested him at approximately 9:20 a.m. in his apartment near Huntington Avenue, Boston police said in a statement.

The officers, assisted by officers from the West Roxbury DCU, executed a search warrant on Lorde and his apartment, which was granted by West Roxbury District Court, officials said. When they entered the apartment, the officers secured Lorde and seized what was later determined to be a firearm that had previously been reported stolen in Barre, Vt. in 2013. Lorde was placed in custody on scene, police said.