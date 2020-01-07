The woman called the police, who determined that someone had used a ladder to get to the second floor porch in the back of the house and break in, police said.

When a woman returned to her home on Forest Street after work Monday evening, she discovered that someone had broken in, ransacked the home, and stolen firearms, Douglas police said in a Facebook post. Drawers were dumped out, furniture was knocked over, and closets were emptied, Chief Nick Miglionico said.

A 35-year-old man who allegedly broke in and ransacked a home in Douglas was arrested after being found hiding in a trash can on Monday, police said.

Police interviewed neighbors, who claimed to have seen a blue van near the house early Monday afternoon. At approximately 7:15 p.m., Sutton police were alerted of a suspicious vehicle near Torrey Road, which is a two-minute drive from Forrest Street, police said. When Sutton and Douglas police located a blue van in the area, a male suspect fled into the nearby woods.

After a perimeter was set up and a K9 was requested, Uxbridge police officer Thomas Stockwell arrived with his K9, Bear, police said. Bear picked up the scent and followed it to a residence on Torrey Road, where John D. Boguzis was found hiding in a trash container.

After a brief struggle, Boguzis was taken into custody, police said. He was held overnight on $10,000 cash bail and was arraigned Tuesday morning in Uxbridge District Court on charges of breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and larceny from a building, police said.

The stolen firearms are believed to be located in the blue van, but officers are awaiting a search warrant to investigate, Miglionico said.

Boguzis’ last known address was 27 Graham St. in Leominster, police said. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be sought.

