About 960 employees took home at least $200,000, including 17 who made a half-million dollars or more.

The number of state workers earning six figures grew by more than 10 percent from 2018 , according to the data . Last year, about 18,680 people took home $100,000 or more, up from 16,940 the previous year.

The Massachusetts state payroll climbed to $7.4 billion last year, an increase of 3.4 percent over the previous year, according to new data from the state comptroller’s office.

Overall, overtime spending ballooned to nearly $303 million, an increase of about 4.4 percent from 2018. Forty-nine workers made upward of $100,000 in overtime pay alone.

None of these figures account for spending by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which has historically been accounted for separately, or spending by quasi-public state agencies, such as the Massachusetts Port Authority, which handle their payrolls separately and for the most part have not yet released figures covering all of 2019.

The list of the highest-paid state workers last year was dominated by University of Massachusetts employees, as it has been in previous years.

The highest-paid employee was Michael Collins, UMass Medical School chancellor and senior vice president for health science, who made $1,096,430 last year, a 2.5 percent increase from what he took home in 2018.

He was followed by:

■ Terence Flotte, UMass Medical School dean, provost, and executive deputy chancellor, who made $1,076,817;

■ Matthew McCall, UMass men’s head basketball coach, who made $827,000;

■ Michael Green, UMass Medical School vice provost for research and strategic initiatives and director of the Cancer Center, who made $741,960; and

■ Martin Meehan, UMass system president, who made $682,270.

The UMass system is by far the largest state department in terms of the number of people it employs and the system is the most costly in terms of payroll.

Overall, the system’s payroll grew by about 3.8 percent last year, which amounted to a $54 million increase in payroll spending for the five campuses — the largest year-over-year increase in state government.

The next largest payroll spending jump at any agency, $21.8 million, was at the Department of Transportation, which was an 8 percent increase.

The median pay for all state workers last year was $57,931, compared with $57,185 in 2018. The highest-paid state worker outside UMass was the chief medical examiner, Mindy Hull, who collected $395,757.

The state’s payroll, which represents about 17 percent of Massachusetts’ overall $43 billion budget, has risen virtually every year for nearly two decades. Workforce reductions caused payroll spending to dip slightly in 2016.

