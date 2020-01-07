School officials in Rockport are hosting a forum for parents and guardians Tuesday night to address concerns about the stabbing incident that occurred at the middle school Monday morning.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Rockport police Monday after he allegedly stabbed a fellow student at Rockport Middle School. The female victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Rockport police.
In an email to the community, Rockport Public Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow said the forum would be for parents and guardians “to discuss concerns, learn how to talk to your children about this incident, and get further appropriate resources.” Liebow said the discussion will be facilitated by the Riverside Trauma Center, which provides support to schools and communities after traumatic events, and Rockport Police Chief John Horvath, Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, and school administrators and counselors are expected to attend. The forum is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the John Lane Auditorium in the high school, Liebow said.
“We continue to express our deepest concern for the student who was harmed and are maintaining ongoing communication and support to them and their family,” Liebow said in the statement. “I want to restate that the Rockport Police have determined there is no additional threat to students. Please be assured that the safety of your children is our utmost concern at all times.”
Advertisement
Liebow said the school’s crisis team, which includes administrators, counselors, nurses, school psychologists, police and personnel, are working with town officials and the Riverside Trauma Center to provide support services to students. Additional counselors will be also be available throughout the rest of the week.
“This incident is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially students and staff who were close to the victim and/or the alleged perpetrator,” Liebow said in his statement. “I encourage you to openly discuss with your child their reactions and feelings regarding this incident.”
Advertisement
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.