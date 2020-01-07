School officials in Rockport are hosting a forum for parents and guardians Tuesday night to address concerns about the stabbing incident that occurred at the middle school Monday morning.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Rockport police Monday after he allegedly stabbed a fellow student at Rockport Middle School. The female victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Rockport police.

In an email to the community, Rockport Public Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow said the forum would be for parents and guardians “to discuss concerns, learn how to talk to your children about this incident, and get further appropriate resources.” Liebow said the discussion will be facilitated by the Riverside Trauma Center, which provides support to schools and communities after traumatic events, and Rockport Police Chief John Horvath, Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, and school administrators and counselors are expected to attend. The forum is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the John Lane Auditorium in the high school, Liebow said.