"One of the new Orange Line trains will be running today. Since being taken out of service, we have identified & implemented a fix addressing the cause of the issue,'' the T tweeted on its official Twitter account around 7 a.m. Tuesday. “The train will run periodically as we continue to monitor & test the new vehicles.”

Saying it has learned the right lessons, the MBTA said Tuesday that a single new Orange Line train is back on the tracks as the agency works to prove they have found the right solution for an “uncommon noise” that forced the withdrawal of the replacement trains from service last month.

In a second tweet, the agency said that they believe the long-awaited trains that provide more space and promise more reliable service for commuters overall will be returned to service.

A timetable was not provided, however.

"The refinements & lessons learned now help ensure that this train, and future trains on the Orange & Red Lines, will be able to perform as designed for the duration of their service lives,'' the tweet reads. “We appreciate our riders’ patience as we work to return the new vehicles back into service.”

The T started using two six-car trains last year, a move announced with fanfare by Governor Charlie Baker, but then pulled them both out of service Dec. 4, citing an “uncommon noise” from the vehicles which are assembled in Springfield by the Chinese-owned CRRC MA. The company has a $1 billion contract for Orange and Red line cars.

T General Manager Steve Poftak told the Globe last month that a 5-by-13-inch pad between the upper and lower parts of the subway cars — the truck, or undercarriage, which includes the wheels, and the body, which carries passengers — was “wearing irregularly.'' As a safety precaution, the trains were withdrawn for further scrutiny.

