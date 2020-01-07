The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office identified the two brothers as 61-year-old Gregory Wilson and 50-year-old Franklin Wilson lll.

The fire began when a power strip, which had a space heater, a cell phone, a lamp, a television, a computer monitor, and a processor plugged in, failed, sparking the fire, according to a joint statement from Fitchburg Fire Chief Kevin D. Roy, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. on Tuesday.

An overloaded power strip was identified as the cause of the fatal fire that killed two brothers in Fitchburg Monday morning, officials said.

“It is impossible to say which if any of the appliances caused the overload or if the use of all the appliances together triggered it,” officials said. Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the fire marshal, explained the potential dangers plugging multiple appliances into power strips Monday afternoon.

The fire started in a bedroom on the first floor of the two-family home, officials said. A lightweight extension cord and flexible power strip were found plugged into the outlet, and there were no working smoke alarms found in the house.

“Smoke alarms are your first line of defense in a fire. They can give you time to use your home escape plan,” Ostroskey said.

“This is a terribly sad way for Fitchburg to start off the New Year and our hearts go out to the Wilson family,” Roy said.

Roy urged people to plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet rather than an extension cord or power strip. He added that people should keep the heaters three feet from any flammable materials and turning them off before leaving the house or going to sleep to stay safe.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire quickly and remove the victims “under extreme smoke, heat, and fire conditions,” Roy said.

The fire was investigated by the Fitchburg Fire Department, the Fitchburg Police Department, and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the Worcester District Attorney.

