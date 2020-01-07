The suspect is thought to be armed and dangerous, Malden police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The suspect wore a black hoodie and orange hat in surveillance footage taken from the scenes, and he carried a black bag, which contained the gun, during one of the robberies.

Malden police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who was involved in two armed robberies in Malden on Saturday and Monday, police said.

“We’re hoping that your eyes and potential knowledge of the individual can help us place the individual in custody as soon as possible, before he hurts someone or attempts another robbery,” police said.

Malden police warned the public not to approach the suspect if spotted.

Malden police can be reached at (781) 322-1212, Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “MALDEN” and message/tip to 847411.

