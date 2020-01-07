Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and after six Super Bowl victories since 2002, you’ll have to forgive me for not shedding a tear for the Patriots. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

It’s been nearly three years since Local 121 closed its doors, but it looks like a new restaurant may soon be opening in its place.

The Providence Board of Licenses voted last week to approve a liquor license for a new establishment at 121 Washington Street. The new spot is owned by attorney Nancy Melucci and its general manager will be Alex Tomasso, who has run several clubs in the city over the years.

In an email, Melucci said the area is “exploding with activity” and she’s hopeful it will become a destination location similar to Federal Hill.

“We are enthusiastic about the area and the beautiful, historic space on Washington Street,” Melucci said. “The approach will be a casual with elevated comfort food. Conceptually, it is about ‘getting back to a simpler time.’”

The building is owned by AS220, so Melucci and Tomasso will rent the restaurant space.

When it was Local 121, the bar was considered a popular after-work spot for reporters and political insiders. A DJ would take over on weekend nights, making it so loud that you’d have move across the street to Blake’s if you wanted to have a conversation with anyone.

Local 121 was co-owned by state Senator Josh Miller, but it closed in March 2017.

Dan McGowan