Snow is coming Tuesday night, which could make for a slippery commute Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service said Boston could get anywhere from a coating to about an inch of snow overnight, but higher snowfall amounts are expected to the south and east.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of southeast Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the islands, which could get 2 to 4 inches overnight.
The winter weather advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southeastern part of the state, including Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, and Nantucket.
“Snow covered and slippery roads are expected, but snow moves out prior to morning commute,” the weather service said. “Still some uncertainty about the storm track. Rain may mix in with snow on the Outer Cape and Nantucket, especially during precipitation onset but should change over to snow. Snow rates could exceed one inch per hour with reduced visibility for a brief time overnight.”
[1145 AM] A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of southeast MA including Cape Cod and the islands for snow potential of 2 to 4 inches overnight. Though it should fall before the morning commute, roads may be snow covered and slippery early. pic.twitter.com/Bukqy6FHrw— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2020
