The uncharacteristic adoration for the MBTA that flooded social media on Christmas Eve was in response to photographs of model Nicelyne Georges , who staged a fashion shoot on several trains throughout the system and turned the T into her own personal runway. The professional pictures — which were shared thousands of times on Twitter — were so powerful, some people said , that it made them actually like the aging transit system for a change.

No, these passengers weren’t singing the praises of the T’s service, or hailing the quality of their respective commutes.

Here’s what people were saying about the MBTA late last month, just before the dawn of the New Year: “Perfect.” “Flawless.” “Beautiful.”

Advertisement

“Only someone with some EXTREME talent could make us all love the MBTA like this,” one person wrote, in response to the series of viral images posted by Georges’s makeup artist for the shoot. “These photos are straight [fire emojis].”

It was perhaps the first train fire that everyone was happy with.

Georges, a Cambridge resident who started modeling full-time within the last year or so, said the idea and execution of the photoshoot on the MBTA’s Green, Orange, and Blue lines came together fairly quickly, after she was contacted by Patrick Morice, owner of Oasis Photography and Films, based in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“He said he was coming to Boston and he wanted to shoot, and said ‘I want to work with you, I have a concept I want to do,’ ” said Georges, 25. “He said, ‘I love the trains in Boston,’ and I said, ‘Oh my god, me too, and I’ve been trying to do a train shoot for a very long time.’ I was so happy.”

Morice, a former Brockton resident, said he had always loved the aesthetic of the MBTA when he lived here. It had long been on his bucket list to stage a shoot on the trains and in the stations.

Advertisement

“I reached out to Nicelyne on Instagram, because I felt like she would be perfect for the shoot,” he said. “In my mind I thought it would be an a amazing shoot.”

On Dec. 8, the pair — with the assistance of both a clothing designer and a makeup artist — connected in person, before working their way throughout the MBTA system.

They started at Oak Grove on the Orange Line, and then proceeded to the Green and Blue Line trains. The color of every outfit Georges wore during the shoot correlated with the color of the train she was posing on: a green suit on the Green Line; a yellow-ish suit to match the Orange Line; and a blue blazer with red lapels for the gleaming Blue Line.

In classic MBTA fashion, they had to skip the Red Line that day: It was running shuttle buses in lieu of trains in the area where they had planned to go.

“I was sad,” admitted Georges, who moved to the US from Haiti when she was 11.

“We were so upset," Morice said, "but we made the best of it.”

While the end results paid off, Morice and Georges said doing a shoot on moving trains and inside of crowded stations presented some challenges.

“We had to do everything relatively fast, due to the constant stops and issues with lighting, because we would go in and out of tunnels,” Morice said. “Then there was the people of course. We had to be respectful of the people riding the trains."

Advertisement

But Georges said riders didn’t seem to mind too much, and even took their own photos as she tried to maintain composure and capture her best look.

“People wanted to take pictures with me,” said Georges, who was once featured in Vogue Italy. “There wasn’t anyone like, ‘Oh my God, who does she think she is? Why is she taking pictures on the train?’ People were actually very interested.”

Staging photo shoots on trains and inside subways stations is nothing new. And it certainly wasn’t the first time that it happened in 2019. According to Lena Mirisola, a professional photographer based in Boston, couples often ask to stage wedding or engagement shoots on the country’s oldest train system.

“Most of my couples want the Public Garden [or] Beacon Hill for photos, and the fastest way to get there — shockingly — is to take the Green Line from Government Center to Arlington,” Mirisola said in an e-mail to the Globe. “So, I ask every couple — about 35 [last] year — if they want T pics and 85% say, ‘Yes.’ ”

In November, pictures of newlyweds posing on the T that Mirisola took picked up steam online after they were shared from the official MBTA Instagram account. Many people had a similarly positive reaction to the images.

Advertisement

But what Georges and Morice pulled off somehow felt slightly different. It was the clothes, and the facial expressions, and the poses, people said. All of it together helped create an atmosphere that seemed to transform the often-rickety vehicles and dirty train stops into places that felt unrecognizable and inviting.

“I am here for this. This is flawless and absolutely EVERYTHING,” read one of the comments that clogged Twitter around Christmas.

Another person wrote, “This is iconic and also the only positive thing to come out of the MBTA since the 90s.”

Georges said she’s been floored by the positive reactions to the shoot. She hopes that the exposure will help get her new opportunities in the world of modeling, and perhaps connect her with other photographers and designers in the industry.

“I still haven’t taken everything in, due to the fact it just happened out of nowhere,” she said. “Everybody’s loving everything about it. I feel the love, and I love it — but I’m still shocked.”

If the MBTA is looking for a new face of the transit agency, Charlie can move aside, Georges said. She’d take that gig in a heartbeat.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.