It’s now been a week, and no one seems to know who she is.

She believed she was in New York City, on her way to see a friend. She wasn’t sure of her own name but thought it might be Madeline. Or perhaps Alluida.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — She seemed to appear out of nowhere, an elegant elderly woman who had trouble walking near an intersection in Pawtucket.

Pawtucket Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort said Tuesday that investigators were still checking tips about who the elderly woman could be. Detectives in Brooklyn, New York, had reached out on Tuesday with potential information, LeFort said.

Advertisement

The woman’s identity has been a mystery since police found her standing, confused, on a sidewalk near homes and a small tavern at Suffolk and Grand avenues around 2:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day. She had no ID, no money, no bus ticket or anything to show how she’d gotten there, LeFort said. She told police she thought she was in New York City and mentioned having two sons, he said.

Even in a small city like Pawtucket, no one appeared to know her, he said.

“Usually, in cases like this, we’ll find someone and do some investigating and bring them back to station, and within a short period of time, we’ll have someone contact us,” LeFort said. But, he said, it was unusual “to have something go for days with a couple of tips, and no one saying ‘my mother left the house.'”

The woman was taken to Miriam Hospital for care, while the police contacted the Rhode Island Office of Healthy Aging. Police suspected that she had dementia, but her condition wasn’t known.

While the risk of wandering is fairly common for people with dementia, it’s unusual for someone to be lost from their loved ones for this long, said Nicole McGurin, family services of director of the Alzheimer’s Association chapter in New Hampshire and Maine.

Advertisement

“What’s difficult for families is it’s impossible to know when someone will wander,” McGurin said. “Anyone with memory problems and able to walk is at risk for wandering.”

She recommends that caregivers plan appropriate supervision and obtain medical alert ID bracelets for their loved ones with dementia. When someone encounters a person who seems confused or wandering, “call 911 and connect them with a first responder,” McGurin said. “Don’t ignore it.”

Those calls helped alert Pawtucket police to the elderly woman last week, said LeFort.

“This is every family’s nightmare,” said Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee, chairman of Rhode Island’s long term care coordinating council and leader of the Alzheimer’s Executive Board.

On Wednesday, McKee will will help lead a committee set up by the General Assembly to discuss issues for research and caregiving for people with Alzheimer’s and related diseases. He said he wants to raise awareness of the disease, to help those who are caring for people with Alzheimer’s as well as the general public.

“Age-friendly communities are going to be the communities that make people aware that individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s could end up on your doorstep, and what do you do?” McKee said. “It’s an issue we should respond to with empathy.”

Pawtucket police ask anyone with information about the woman’s identity to contact investigators at (401) 727-9100.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com