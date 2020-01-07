What I didn’t know then was how common it is for those who pledge to “first, do no harm” to discount black people’s capacity for pain.

As emergency medical technicians took my father to an ambulance, my mother, concerned about the temperature’s wintry bite, draped his favorite leather jacket over him for warmth.

This grievous act of racist malpractice is well-documented, most recently regarding the opioid crisis. According to “Trends in Black and White Opioid Mortality in the United States, 1979–2015,” published in Epidemiology, black patients were prescribed painkillers at a lower rate than their white counterparts. Analyzing the data, The New York Times concluded that had the numbers been equal, more than 14,000 black people would have died during that period from prescription opioid-related causes.

To be clear, doctors weren’t safeguarding black patients from the highly addictive drugs. Researchers say physicians’ motives were often driven by racial stereotyping, not medical magnanimity. Some worried that black people would sell their medication, or had a greater susceptibility to addiction.

But mostly, they believed these black lives mattered less. Patients were forced to self-medicate, sometimes with illegal drugs, because pain does not discriminate. They missed work, pushing them toward financial ruin. They died in pain that their doctors refused to recognize or under-treated.

Now with deaths of black people from opioids skyrocketing, the medical community has found yet another discriminating twist: black people addicted to opioids are less likely to receive drugs that alleviate cravings and decrease fatal overdoses.

This has deepened the canyon-wide and centuries-old distrust many African-Americans have toward the medical community.

Those suspicions have roots in white medical and scientific malfeasance. In the 19th century, Louis Agassiz, a Harvard professor, promoted junk science claiming different races were separate, unequal species. The goal, of course, was to render African-Americans as less than human. It was an Ivy League justification of white supremacy as the natural order.

In the infamous decades-long “Tuskegee experiment,” hundreds of poor black men, told they were receiving free medical care, went untreated for syphilis so doctors could track the disease’s progression. Even after penicillin was introduced as a treatment, these men were given only aspirin or placebos. Some died, others went blind or suffered severe mental disabilities as the disease affected their brains.

For decades in New York’s Central Park, a statue honored Dr. J. Marion Sims, often called the “father of modern gynecology.” Many of the experiments that led to his groundbreaking work were conducted — without anesthesia — on enslaved black women, who had no agency over their bodies. As the debate about the removal of Confederate statues roiled in 2018, Mayor Bill de Blasio finally ordered that Sims’s statue be relocated to the Brooklyn cemetery where he is buried.

Anyone convinced such medical horror stories are consigned to the past ignores its echoes today — from the under-prescribing of painkillers to the high rates of pregnancy-related mortality among black women.

No one disputes the tragic effect that the massive over-distribution of prescription opioids has had on this nation. The number of deaths may be shrinking, but tens of thousands still perish every year. Yet there’s also no denying that too many black people were forced to suffer by doctors more attuned to their own biases than their patients’ pain.

When I finally arrived home on that bitter February morning, my mother, wearing my father’s leather jacket and suddenly a widow, tearfully shared her story about the EMT. Nearly 20 years later, I still wonder if the callousness of that woman’s comment foreshadowed how my father would be treated in his time of dying. Did he receive unequal care? If he was in pain, did the attending physician do anything to comfort him?

Would my father have lived if he were a white man?

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.