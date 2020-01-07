So let’s take a step back and interrogate some of the key claims being made by Trump administration officials and its critics.

It’s been less than a week since US forces killed Major General Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. As the crisis continues to unfold, Americans are being bombarded by inaccurate and exaggerated information about what has happened — and what comes next.

Let’s put aside the fact that the Trump administration has provided no evidence to back up this assertion, various media reports suggest that the intelligence claiming an attack was imminent is “thin” and Trump administration officials were stunned by Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani.

How about assessing the question on its merits? Unless Soleimani intended to personally carrying out these allegedly imminent attacks, why would it be necessary to kill him in order to stop it? Military organizations don’t usually close up shop when one of their members is killed. Someone else steps up to the plate.

Then there’s the fact that the Washington Post reports Secretary of State Mike Pompeo first raised the possibility of killing Soleimani with Trump months ago. This makes the notion that Soleimani was an immediate threat look more and more dubious.

CLAIM: The world is a safer place because Soleimani is dead.

Pompeo went on several of the Sunday talk shows to make this now oft-heard claim. But he also went a step further and said, “And I can assure you Americans in the region are much safer today after the demise of Qassem Soleimani.”

If that’s the case, then why has Pompeo’s own State Department not reversed its advisory warning Americans not to travel to Iraq? Why are 3,000 additional American troops being dispatched to the region?

As many have pointed out, Soleimani was a nasty guy and in his support for the Assad regime in Syria, terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, and insurgents in Iraq he has the blood of thousands of people on his hands — including hundreds of Americans. But killing him doesn’t change the strategic objectives of Iran or the tactical capabilities of the Revolutionary Guard. It certainly won’t stop Iran from supporting Assad or seeking to destabilize the Gulf states or offering money and arms to terrorist groups. And it won’t stop Iran from seeking to play a dominant political role in Iraq.

In the near term, Iran may respond to Soleimani’s killing by targeting American military and diplomatic targets in the region. So rather than make the world or region safer, Trump’s actions are having the opposite effect.

CLAIM: Iran will target the United States with terrorist attacks.

Over the weekend, former national security adviser Susan Rice warned that “Iranian proxies — once latent, can stage asymmetric attacks against American and allied targets without warning. Even in the United States, we have reason to fear that terrorist sleeper cells could be activated.”

This is irresponsible threat-mongering. First, she provides no evidence that Iran has such capabilities.

Second, she ignores the larger strategic question of why Iran would want to inflame this crisis by attacking targets inside the United States. There is far more reason to believe they don’t want to escalate against a much stronger military power. Indeed, there’s something deeply ironic about Trump’s critics rightly noting that he hasn’t through the consequences of killing Soleimani, but then assuming that Iran would do the same when it retaliates.

Finally, it’s important to note that even if such sleeper cells existed, it’s highly unlikely they could do more damage than an American with a legally-purchased firearm.

CLAIM: Iraq is kicking out American troops and Iran is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Breathless headlines over the weekend suggest both these events were occurring. In reality, the Iraqi Parliament voted to boot American troops in a non-binding resolution. So it’s possible US troops will eventually be departing from Iraq but that decision has not yet been made. On the nuclear deal, Iran has said they will no longer abide by the limitations that are in the agreement, but they will still allow inspections and verification efforts to continue. Granted, this is not a good development, but it’s not correct that Iran is leaving the deal.

And Iran also made clear they’d abide by previous commitments if the United States withdraws sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

CLAIM: The US response to an Iranian retaliation will be “perhaps” in “a ‘disproportionate manner’ and could include the targeting of Iranian cultural sites.

The issue of a “disproportionate” response by the United States has arisen because Trump tweeted precisely these threats against Iran. It’s important to point out that “disproportionate” military attacks and the targeting of cultural institutions and sites are unambiguously war crimes under the Geneva Conventions. Pentagon officials up and down the chain of command would be duty-bound to refuse to carry out such an order. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but it’s worth noting that if it does, “following orders” would not be a defense against possible war crimes prosecutions.

CLAIM : The Trump administration has a plan.

I haven’t seen many people make the argument, but in case it happens . . . don’t buy it. Indeed, it’s difficult to quantify what an unmitigated disaster the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran has been. Pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and applying maximum pressure to Iran has escalated tensions, undercut US policy goals in the region, threatened counter-terrorism efforts against the Islamic State, badly strained relations with the Iraqi government, alienated America from its key European allies (who were not consulted before the Soleimani killing), put actual Americans in danger, increased the potential for war with Iran, caused oil prices to spike, and has done nothing to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. If anything, it’s probably increased Iran’s capabilities to eventually build a bomb.

Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?

Moreover, it does not appear that the Trump administration had put any thought into the question of what happens after Soleimani was killed. I remain cautiously optimistic about the chances of avoiding conflict because both sides likely want to avoid a broader war. But I’m less confident than I was a few days ago. It couldn’t be more clear that the president has no idea what he’s doing and no appreciation for the problems he has caused.

