The insightful and courageous Senator Paul Tsongas made a speech at Dartmouth College that happened to fall on the day after the 1984 presidential election. That day, I heard Tsongas, expert as he was in foreign affairs and policy, raise the rhetorical question of why the United States repeatedly did for what was then the Soviet Union what the Soviet Union couldn’t do for itself. The US penchant to back the wrong leaders and the wrong causes in the wrong places — our many Cold War ventures — consistently had the opposite effect to that intended: raising Soviet interests while diminishing those of America.

Tsongas’s haunting and spot-on remarks come to mind in light of President Trump’s decision to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani with a drone strike in Iraq. The fallout and consequences of this decision will take days, weeks, months, and longer to unfold.

Whatever the future holds, this much is clear: The Iranian people of late have been protesting their own leaders and government in Tehran and throughout their country. Internal dissension in Iran was straining domestic politics. Now the passions and vitriol of the Iranian man and woman in the streets are aimed at the United States.

By creating an external threat, we have gotten the Iranian people to circle the wagons around their leaders, however much they have been the targets of protest and vilification by their own people. Why have we done for Iran’s leaders what they couldn’t do for themselves?

Stephen J. Nelson

Providence





A uniter, not a divider

Over the past two years, the people of Iran have engaged in demonstrations and strikes to protest their economic circumstances, holding their government and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responsible. With a single assassination last week, however, the Iranian people have joined with one voice to condemn the action of the United States. Who said that Donald Trump couldn’t unite people?

Derek Stolp

Sandwich





Unintended consequences, not unanticipated ones

In reading the article “Iran ends pact to cap making of nuclear fuel” (Page A1, Jan. 6) by Ben Hubbard and Alissa J. Rubin, I would only take issue with the use of the word “unanticipated” when referring to the consequences seen thus far of the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Perhaps “unintended” would be a better word. I suspect that anyone with any understanding of the countries involved could have anticipated the consequences, but apparently that does not include our president.

However, this is the same president who has brushed off the idea of committing potential war crimes (by threatening to destroy cultural sites in Iran) by stating that they would be justified because Iran has committed or condoned war crimes first. Sounds like a playground retort if I ever heard one.

We can only hope that cooler minds exist and that they can prevail.

Mark Rodehaver

Brookline





Iran can’t mistake message in Trump’s show of force

I believe the drone strike on the convoy carrying Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was in response to the rocket attack last month that resulted in the death of an American contractor, as well as the almost certain planning of additional attacks on US citizens, troops, and facilities. Iran did not fire the rocket that killed the American contractor, but one of its many proxies, which continue to destabilize the region, surely was responsible.

It is also my belief that President Trump has finally embraced an Israeli-style doctrine, along the lines of: You kill one of mine, I kill 10 of yours; you attack our base, we level your refineries; you attack our ship, we sink your navy.

While this certainly would be escalation, it is the only message that Iran will actually hear. I believe the time for tit-for-tat has long past.

Mark Eaton

Lancaster





Much has been lost in breaking from Iran nuclear accord

Ever since he ended our membership in the Iran nuclear agreement, President Trump has found ways to do Iran more harm. His idea of revenge is to push someone down and then kick them. Now we will learn what Iran can do to make our country pay for what our ruthless fool of a president has unleashed.

Sayre Sheldon

Cambridge







