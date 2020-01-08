ABC will air a live episode of its sitcom "The Conners" on Feb. 11, the night of the New Hampshire presidential primary, incorporating news coverage of the results into the show.

The program about a working-class Midwestern family will work the primary results into its story line for separate live airings for the East and West Coasts, ABC said in a statement tied to a Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California.

On "The Conners," a spinoff of the revived "Roseanne," two of the young characters will be watching New Hampshire coverage as one of them works on a school report about the election. The rest of the family will chime in with their opinions about the race.