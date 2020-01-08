The ABC comedy “Modern Family” will air its series finale after 11 seasons on April 8, the network announced on Wednesday.

The series following the extended Pritchett-Dunphy clan was an immediate sensation upon its 2009 debut. It holds the record with “Frasier” of five consecutive Emmy Awards as television's best comedy.

Co-creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd have been with the series since its beginning, along with the ensemble cast.