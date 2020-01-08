A decked-out Bloody Mary Tree. Nod Products

The Minnesota company Nod Products offers entertaining and inventive bar accessories. One fun item is a Bloody Mary Tree with plenty of space between its six alternating branches and stem to stack all sorts of garnishes ($25 for 4). Stainless steel and dishwasher safe, it stands 7.5 inches tall and fits nicely into a pint glass. The “tree” makes it tempting to overdress the classic brunch drink. The drink itself could turn into brunch. Available at www.nodproducts.com.