The Minnesota company Nod Products offers entertaining and inventive bar accessories. One fun item is a Bloody Mary Tree with plenty of space between its six alternating branches and stem to stack all sorts of garnishes ($25 for 4). Stainless steel and dishwasher safe, it stands 7.5 inches tall and fits nicely into a pint glass. The “tree” makes it tempting to overdress the classic brunch drink. The drink itself could turn into brunch. Available at www.nodproducts.com.
ANN TRIEGER KURLAND
Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.