If you want to save more money, please know there isn’t just one perfect way. Instead, find what works for you. Here’s how in four steps:

1) Make a list of all the actions you might take to save money. You’re not committing to any of these — you’re just making a list. Be creative and have fun. Try to come up with 15 items.

2) Put a star by each item that would be effective — the action would lead to more savings. Don’t think about if you want to do the action, just think about impact.