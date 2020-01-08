BOSTON — A Massachusetts judge has granted a motion from the state attorney general’s office to bar five online e-cigarette retailers from selling their products to state residents while a lawsuit against the companies is pending.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Linda Giles granted the motion for a preliminary injunction on Tuesday.

Attorney General Maura Healey last month sued eight online retailers of e-cigarettes she alleges violated the state's new ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products. All are based out of the state.