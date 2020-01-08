His case is one of 36 confirmed vaping-related illnesses that the state has reported to federal health officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since Sept. 11, 2019. There are 73 other cases that are considered probable that have also been reported to the federal agency.

The person was a man in his 70s from Middlesex County who reported vaping THC, the compound of marijuana that makes consumers high.

“Today’s news is a tragic reminder that we must remain vigilant about the dangers of vaping,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement. “There are resources available to help people quit and we encourage anyone to use these resources.”

State health officials reported the first two vaping-related deaths in Massachusetts in October — a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County. The third death, a man in his 50s from Worcester County, was reported in November.

The majority of confirmed and probable cases in Massachusetts have involved vaping THC in some form. As of Wednesday, of 109 confirmed and probable cases, 40 percent vaped only THC, 35 percent vaped only nicotine, and 27 percent vaped both.

About half of the cases have been seen in people under the age of 30, according to health officials.

