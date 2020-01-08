“MBTA and Keolis crews have been working closely with Verizon since last night to facilitate repairs to the defective component and take steps to make the signal system more resilient in the future,” Mazzola said in an e-mail.

"Initial findings from the investigation suggest the cause was related to a component of Verizon’s telephone system that is used by Keolis to connect our signal system in Worcester to our Boston-based dispatching center,” said Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis, which runs the commuter rail service for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Commuter rail officials said Wednesday that it appeared Verizon’s telephone system was responsible for cancellations and delays on the Framingham/Worcester commuter line Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

The MBTA tweeted Tuesday that trains departing South Station for Worcester at 6:45 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. were canceled because of signal problems. Trains departing from Worcester at 9 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. were also cancelled.

Trains that did run were “experiencing significant delays in both directions” because of a signal issue, the T said. A Needham-bound train was also expected to be delayed because of the problem.

By 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Mazzola reported that the issue had been "resolved” and regular service was expected for the Wednesday morning commute.

Mazzola said Wednesday in his e-mail that the MBTA was making major upgrades and "signals are a part of this program."

“The MBTA has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into the network. These include major programs to further enhance safety, operations, service reliability, increase capacity and modernize critical components such as switches, rail and signals. This accelerated capital delivery initiative is a comprehensive program designed to safely and quickly enhance the service by bringing the infrastructure into a state of good repair,” he said.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com