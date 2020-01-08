A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle near Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers around 7 a.m. Wednesday, sending the crossing guard to the hospital and temporarily closing a road, Danvers police said.
Police said they received a call at 7:06 a.m. that a car had hit a crossing guard at the intersection of Belgian Road and Poplar Street, several blocks away from the middle school.
Photos of the scene on Twitter showed a baseball cap sitting in a crosswalk at the intersection.
The crossing guard was transported to Beverly Hospital, police said. No information has been released on the extent of the person’s injuries.
The section of Poplar Street where the incident occurred was closed for several hours Wednesday morning, but reopened around 9:30 a.m., police said.
