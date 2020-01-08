A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle near Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers around 7 a.m. Wednesday, sending the crossing guard to the hospital and temporarily closing a road, Danvers police said.

Police said they received a call at 7:06 a.m. that a car had hit a crossing guard at the intersection of Belgian Road and Poplar Street, several blocks away from the middle school.

Photos of the scene on Twitter showed a baseball cap sitting in a crosswalk at the intersection.