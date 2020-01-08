According to DPH, the “percentage of influenza-like illness visits for Massachusetts is higher than the previous two years in the same week,” and overall “influenza-like illness activity for Massachusetts has increased from moderate to high this week. The West region is reporting moderate ILI [influenza-like illness] activity while all other regions are reporting high ILI activity.”

Flu severity “increased from low to moderate this week" in Massachusetts, said the Jan. 3 weekly influenza update posted by the state Department of Public Health.

At the same time, however, the “percent of influenza-associated hospitalizations in Massachusetts is lower than the previous two years in the same week,” DPH said.

Advertisement

In addition, according to DPH, during “the 2019-2020 flu season, more influenza B than influenza A positive specimens have been reported by hospitals and outpatient facilities in Massachusetts,” and nationwide, “influenza illness activity is increasing and influenza B is most common.”

Between Sept. 29, 2019 and Dec. 29, 2019, DPH said, there were roughly 1,300 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases in Massachusetts. All influenza strains “that have been analyzed from Massachusetts this season are covered by the current influenza vaccine,” the report said.

Public health officials cautioned that most people “with influenza-like illness are not tested; therefore the number of positive test results does not reflect the total number of influenza cases in Massachusetts."

But how do you know your illness is influenza-like?

Such an illness is “defined as fever above 100F in addition to either cough and/or sore throat,” the report said. “Many more people are infected with influenza than are tested for influenza. ILI [influenza-like illness] is used throughout the regular influenza season as a way to help track influenza activity in individuals who are not tested, as trends in ILI have been shown to mirror influenza trends.”

Advertisement

The report added that 79 healthcare facilities “called ‘sentinel sites’ report the number of patients they see with ILI each week during regular flu season.”

Between Sept. 29, 2019 and Dec. 29, 2019, DPH said, 3.7 percent of all visits to outpatient sentinel sites were for flu-like illnesses, compared to roughly 3.2 percent during the same period in 2018.

Meanwhile, 1.62 percent of all hospitalizations at sentinel sites between Sept. 29, 2019 and Dec. 29, 2019, were for flu-like illnesses, compared to about 3 percent during the same period in 2018, according to the report.

In Maine this season, 90 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flu and 1,287 people have tested positive, health officials said Wednesday.

"Influenza is unpredictable and, in some cases, deadly,” said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “The most effective way to prevent the spread of influenza is to get vaccinated, and it’s not too late to get a flu shot.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Hayley Kaufman of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.