Shortly before 3 p.m., the forecasters warned that the storms were moving into parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties, into communities west and northwest of Boston.

The forecasters earlier had issued warnings that squalls were moving east through Central and Western Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service is warning of potentially blinding snow squalls rolling through Massachusetts, into the Boston area.

In addition to warning of a sudden reduction in visibility, the forecasters warned, that “drivers need to remain alert for quickly deteriorating and rapidly changing conditions. Snow squalls can often lead to accidents, especially on highways, since road conditions can change rapidly. Slow down and avoid braking suddenly.”

Weather service radar shortly before 3 p.m. showed a line of storms rolling through the midsection of the state.

“The main concern will be the threat for a few localized snow squalls into early this evening,” forecasters said.

Increasing northwest winds are expected to sweep in very cold temperatures later Wednesday. Wind chill temperatures are expected to drop to zero to 10 below zero across the high terrain with single digits elsewhere overnight.

Thursday’s highs will only reach the 20s. The cold follows a relatively balmy holiday season. The last time the region’s temperatures have been below normal was Dec. 22, forecasters said.





