According to the district attorney’s office, Judge James Lang adopted the joint recommended sentence of two to five years in state prison. That prison term will be followed by five years of probation, during which time LeColst is ordered not to work or volunteer in any positions involving children under 16, participate in sex offender treatment, and register as a sex offender, officials said.

Andrew LeColst, 41, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in Salem Superior Court, prosecutors said. LeColst formerly coached girls hockey and taught at Masconomet Regional High School. He has also served as a paramedic and firefighter in Middleton, authorities said.

A former coach and teacher at a high school in Boxford pleaded guilty Tuesday to raping one of his female students from 2003 to 2005 and was sentenced to two to five years behind bars, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

LeColst is also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her immediate family, according to the district attorney’s office. He was taken into custody after Tuesday’s hearing.

A message left with LeColst’s attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday night.

Prosecutors said evidence showed that LeColst engaged in “repeated sexual intercourse with the victim beginning when she was 13 years old in 2003.” Investigators said the abuse continued over a three-year period, during which LeColst convinced her to transfer to Masconomet, where she played on the hockey team he coached.

The victim, after seeking help for the trauma caused by the sexual abuse, reported it to the police in Feb. 2018, according to authorities.

“We cannot measure the damage inflicted by the defendant, not just on the victim but on her entire family,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement. “This sentence provides certainty and finality to this family which will hopefully allow them to move forward. I commend this woman, who is no longer a victim but a survivor, for her courage and her strength."

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.