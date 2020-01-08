Kamil Mogielnicki, 35, was wearing a t-shirt over his head and carrying narcotics when he was arrested by Transit Police around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

A Revere man wielding a knife tried to break into a Dunkin’ inside the Ruggles MBTA station in Boston early Tuesday, Transit Police said.

MBTA Transit Police arrested Kamil Mogielnicki, 35, of Revere, after he attempted to break into a Dunkin' at Ruggles station early Tuesday.

Only Mogielnicki’s eyes could be seen while the t-shirt was on his head, police said.

“An employee was present inside the Dunkin Donuts and fearfully watched as Mogielnicki attempted to break inside using a knife and blunt object on the window,” police said.

Police said Mogielnicki used a knife and a piece of wood he found on the ground to break the window. He was arrested before he could enter the Dunkin’, police said.

“When police arrived, he must have heard someone coming and walked a few feet away from the window. He didn’t resist [during arrest]," Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

Police later discovered that Mogielnicki had a warrant out for his arrest, which was issued from Dorchester Municipal Court for drug possession.

Narcotics that were not prescribed to Mogielnicki were found in his possession when police were booking him, they said.

Mogielnicki was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

