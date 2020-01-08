Macy’s is closing two stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close Macy’s Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster, MA and Macy’s Westfield Meriden in Meriden, CT,” Bridget Betances, a spokeswoman for Macy’s, Inc., said in a statement. “A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks.”
Betances said employees who aren’t placed into positions at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance and outplacement resources.
“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served both the Leominster community over the past 18 years and the Meriden community over the past 49 years,” she said. “We look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s stores including Macy’s Solomon Pond, Macy’s Nashua, Macy’s Auburn, Macy’s Natick, Macy’s Brass Mill Center, Macy’s Westfarms Mall, and Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills, as well as online at macys.com.”
