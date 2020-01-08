Macy’s is closing two stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close Macy’s Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster, MA and Macy’s Westfield Meriden in Meriden, CT,” Bridget Betances, a spokeswoman for Macy’s, Inc., said in a statement. “A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks.”

Betances said employees who aren’t placed into positions at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance and outplacement resources.