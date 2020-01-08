A funeral Mass will be said for retired Trooper Ryan Dan Fortini, 42, at St. Margaret’s Church at 10 a.m. in Burlington, said his obituary posted to the website of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.

A New York state trooper who grew up in Burlington, Mass., and succumbed on Jan. 1 to cancer linked to the 9/11 attacks will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Burlington, Mass., native Ryan Fortini, a retired New York state trooper, died on Jan. 1 from an illness related to his response to the 9/11 attacks.

Fortini, a 1995 graduate of Burlington High School who later graduated from UMass Lowell, “passed away on January 1, 2020 from illnesses stemming from his assignment to the World Trade Center, following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001,” the obituary said. " ... Following the events of 9/11, Investigator Ryan Fortini was assigned to aid with the search and recovery efforts in New York City, as part of the New York State Police Detail. Ryan entered into retirement from the New York State Police after 16 years of service on July 15, 2015, because of his worsening illness."

The notice said that Fortini relished his job as a trooper.

Advertisement

“Ryan was proud to serve as a First Responder during 9/11 and as a NY State Trooper for many years," the obituary said. "He fought like a warrior and died a hero. Ryan never had regrets. He would do it all over again if he had to.”

He was also devoted to family.

“Ryan was very close to his parents and talked to them both on a daily basis,” the notice said. “He would have done anything for his parents whom he loved dearly. When Ryan became ill, his mother was by his side every day during his treatments. Ryan and his mom shared a love of travel, good food, and the perfect paint color. Ryan and his dad shared quiet moments and a deep understanding and appreciation of each other that outsiders never understood.”

Advertisement

Fortini leaves his parents, Edwin and Doreen Fortini of Burlington; his fiance Caitlin McGuire of Selbyville, Del.; his brother Matthew Fortini and Matthew’s wife Neela, of Derry, N.H.; his sister Joy Wilson and her husband Brian, of Bedford, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews, according to a death notice that ran in the Boston Globe.

“Ryan made us all proud,” his obituary said. “We will always love him and honor him and his ultimate sacrifice.”

A number of people posted messages of condolence on the funeral home’s website, including a woman who identified herself only as Alana.

“It’s been many moons since we’ve seen each other,” she wrote. “Ryan certainly became a well respected Super Hero. I’ve enjoyed reading the beautiful memories being shared. Till we meet again ~ Love you cousin.”

Another poster, Dr. John J. Caruso Jr., praised Fortini for his service.

“I did not know Investigator Fortini personally, but my good friend Investigator Mentillo spoke all the time about him in the most positive way, that I feel as if I had known him,” Caruso wrote. “I am sure by knowing the kind of person that Investigator Mentillo is that Investigator Fortini was of the highest integrity and moral fibre. Rest in Peace Sir.”









"





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.