A man and woman who were wanted on animal cruelty charges in connection with a dog’s death have turned themselves in to police in Raymond, N.H., authorities said.

Matthew Jackson, 34, and Brittany Jackson, 29, were wanted for multiple counts of animal cruelty that resulted in the death of a dog, according to a Facebook post by the Raymond Police Department.

Police had previously posted their photos on Facebook and asked the public to be on the lookout for them.