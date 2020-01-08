The assault occurred aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line vessel on April 25, when the ship was about 200 miles off the Massachusetts coast. Panetta was taken into custody when the ship arrived into port in Boston, according to prosecutors.

Adam Damian Panetta, 45, of Farmingville, N.Y., pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in substantial bodily injury in September. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, and a $1,000 fine, according to the US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

Officials said Panetta was seen on surveillance video pulling a woman by her hair down the full length of a hallway. While he was trying to open a cabin door, the woman struck Panetta in the face with an open hand, authorities said. He then punched the woman twice in the side of her head with a closed fist, and the woman fell to the ground and appeared to be unconscious, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Panetta entered the cabin, leaving the woman on the hallway floor, before returning after about one minute. He leaned down, toward the woman, who was unconscious, authorities said.

The woman eventually started to crawl into the room, according to prosecutors. Instead of helping her, Panetta kicked her twice in the backside and then followed her into the room, authorities said.

The two left the room a short while later and the woman was holding a blood-stained white towel over her head, authorities said.

She was treated for her injuries, which included about 8 centimeters of swelling on her head’s right side and a laceration that required five stitches, at the ship’s medical center, according to the attorney’s office.

