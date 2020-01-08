A man was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing near the busy intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard Tuesday night, police said.

He suffered serious-to-life threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital, Boston police Officer James Kenneally said.

The incident occurred at about 8:40 p.m. and the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, which was located not far from Boston Medical Center.