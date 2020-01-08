A man was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing near the busy intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard Tuesday night, police said.
He suffered serious-to-life threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to a local hospital, Boston police Officer James Kenneally said.
The incident occurred at about 8:40 p.m. and the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, which was located not far from Boston Medical Center.
A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet that a “serious pedestrian crash” was reported on the boulevard. Shortly before 9:20 p.m., she said in another tweet that northbound and southbound drivers on 93 were unable to use the Massachusetts Avenue Connector from exit 18 because the road had been closed following the crash.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
