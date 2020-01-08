He also said the US will impose “impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime” which “remain until Iran changes its behavior,” and that Iran’s “pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen.”

Trump confirmed in his remarks that Iran’s missile strike, launched days after the US killed a top Iranian general in Iraq , did not kill any American military personnel on the targeted Iraqi bases.

President Trump’s speech Wednesday in response to Iran’s retaliatory strike on US bases in Iraq suggested he was hoping to avoid a full-fledged war, but questions remain about his strategy going forward, military and policy experts said.

Andrew J. Bacevich, a retired Army colonel and emeritus professor of international relations and history at Boston University, said via e-mail after the speech that it’s not yet clear whether there will be further airstrikes.

“We can’t say for sure,” wrote Bacevich, who’s also president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. “Both [sides] describe the Iraq missile strike as a great victory -- the Iranians because they claim to have killed dozens of U.S. troops, Trump because no Americans were killed. If both sides are happy to have ‘won,’ then it might be possible for both sides to refrain from further escalation.”

But Trump’s rhetoric during Wednesday’s speech could be harmful, according to Gil Barndollar, a senior fellow at the think tank Defense Priorities who served as a Marine infantry officer in Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf.

“Iran’s carefully calibrated response shows it is trying to escape from this situation,” Barndollar said in a statement following Trump’s speech. But he said Trump’s policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran could have dangerous consequences.

“President Trump today indicated he, too, would like to avoid all-out war, but ‘maximum pressure’ is an escalation strategy that courts war. Continuing maximum pressure while claiming you don’t want war with Iran is like playing Russian roulette and claiming you don’t want to commit suicide," he said.

Barndollar also stressed that war with Iran would be catastrophic.

“A war in the Persian Gulf would be ruinous for all nations involved—most of which would be U.S. partners—and would weaken the United States,” Barndollar said. "The way out is clear. The U.S. should de-escalate by abandoning maximum pressure and seeking talks with Iran. The ball is in our court.”

Juliette Kayyem, a former top official in the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration who now teaches at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, offered a more blunt assessment of Trump’s speech on Twitter.

The beginning of Trump’s speech, Kayyem tweeted, was “measured," the middle amounted to “Fox talking points,” and he presented a confusing “plan of action” at the end of his remarks, Kayyem said. She wrote that as a result, there’s “no war, no new plan forward, [Iranian General Qassim] #Soleimani dead but replaced, allies mystified, ISIS strategy broken, Iraq pawn, #JCPOA [the Iran nuclear deal] weakened.”

Another Kennedy School faculty member, former US Ambassador Nicholas Burns, a career diplomat and former unde secretary of state for political affairs who worked on Iran issues in the George W. Bush administration, tweeted that Trump’s speech sent mixed signals.

“Trump standing down the right decision,” Burns wrote. “But what is the plan? His speech confusing on whether U.S. should contain Iran or seek regime change. If we’re confused Iran is too. In such a crisis, best that the adversary be crystal clear about our intentions+red lines.”

Burns also sounded a skeptical note regarding Trump’s call for NATO to become “more involved” in the Middle East peace process.

“#NATO works best when the U.S. consults allies ahead of a major decision and when we have a clear-+convincing plan for success,” Burns wrote. “Degree of difficulty is magnified when the U.S. President is zero for two on above and the most anti-NATO in history.”

Lawrence Ward, a partner at the international law firm of Dorsey & Whitney who works on global trade issues, said Trump’s promised sanctions against Iran also raise questions.

“It is unclear what new economic sanctions the United States will impose against Iran following President Trump’s announcement this morning," said Ward, a former appointed member of the State Department’s Defense Trade Advisory Group, in a statement. “After the Trump Administration withdrew from the JCPOA, the U.S. Government effectively restored the Iranian sanctions to their pre-JCPOA status removing several of the favorable licensing policies implemented by the Obama Administration.”

Even secondary sanctions, Ward said, “that had been suspended while the United States adhered to the JCPOA have been restored, and so it is possible that the Trump Administration will consider bolstering its secondary sanctions designed to deter activities by non-U.S. persons or that the Administration will seek to aggressively enforce violations of those secondary sanctions. It is unlikely that the Administration would seek to remove any of the existing general licenses under the existing Iranian sanctions program since those general licenses benefit the Iranian people and are mostly humanitarian in nature.”

