Snow is less likely than initially predicted Wednesday morning as a band of precipitation is moving offshore of Boston after dropping a coating in southeastern Massachusetts overnight.

A winter weather advisory that was issued for southeastern parts of the state, including Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, and Nantucket was canceled at about 4:15 a.m.

“Snow on Outer Cape Cod is diminishing as it moves offshore. Expect conditions to improve through the morning hours,” forecasters said in a message early Wednesday.