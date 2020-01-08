Snow is less likely than initially predicted Wednesday morning as a band of precipitation is moving offshore of Boston after dropping a coating in southeastern Massachusetts overnight.
A winter weather advisory that was issued for southeastern parts of the state, including Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, and Nantucket was canceled at about 4:15 a.m.
“Snow on Outer Cape Cod is diminishing as it moves offshore. Expect conditions to improve through the morning hours,” forecasters said in a message early Wednesday.
The main area of snow was moving offshore at 4 AM. A few snow showers are possible today, as colder air moves in on gusty west-northwest winds. pic.twitter.com/pWNuaaR2xZ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 8, 2020
However, a wind advisory is in effect through Wednesday afternoon and evening for those areas, where gusts could reach 50 miles per hour while gusts in Boston could reach between 35 and 40 miles per hour, forecasters said.
Increasing winds will bring colder temperatures.
What comes in behind tonight's snow showers? Gusty winds and colder air. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of southern New England where winds could gust up around 50 mph. pic.twitter.com/GpaNSC33Us— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2020
The Boston area will likely reach a high of 39 degrees early Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures could dip below freezing by 8 p.m., forecasters predict.
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.