Several Worcester commuter rail line trains were cancelled Tuesday night because of signal problems on the line, according to the MBTA.

The agency tweeted that trains departing South Station for Worcester at 6:45 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. were cancelled because of the ongoing problem. Trains departing from Worcester at 9 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. were also cancelled.

Additionally, a Needham-bound train that was slated to depart South Station at 7:30 p.m. was expected to leave behind schedule because of the problem, according to the T.