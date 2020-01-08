Several Worcester commuter rail line trains were cancelled Tuesday night because of signal problems on the line, according to the MBTA.
The agency tweeted that trains departing South Station for Worcester at 6:45 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. were cancelled because of the ongoing problem. Trains departing from Worcester at 9 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. were also cancelled.
Additionally, a Needham-bound train that was slated to depart South Station at 7:30 p.m. was expected to leave behind schedule because of the problem, according to the T.
The T said Framingham/Worcester line trains “are experiencing significant delays in both directions” because of the issue. One Worcester train, which left South Station at 5:40 p.m., was running 70 minutes to 80 minutes behind schedule because of the problem. Another train that left South Station at 5 p.m. was 40 minutes to 50 minutes behind schedule.
Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis Commuter Services, said crews were investigating the cause of the signal issue Tuesday night and working toward a repair.
“As more information becomes available, including an assessment from our team on the necessary repairs that need to be made, we will provide further updates this evening,” said Mazzola. “Passengers planning to utilize the Worcester line tonight should add extra time to their travel plans and stay connected to MBTA.com for real-time service updates.”
