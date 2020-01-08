A search for a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle on the Everett/Malden line Wednesday afternoon temporarily put a school on lock down, Everett police said.

The search caused the Madeline English School, a K-8 school in Everett, to be placed on a short lock down that has since been lifted, police said.

Everett officers were in the area of the school during dismissal “as a precaution,” police said.