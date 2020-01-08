A search for a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle on the Everett/Malden line Wednesday afternoon temporarily put a school on lock down, Everett police said.
The search caused the Madeline English School, a K-8 school in Everett, to be placed on a short lock down that has since been lifted, police said.
Everett officers were in the area of the school during dismissal “as a precaution,” police said.
Everett police said they assisted Malden police in the search for the suspect. K9 units and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing also helped with the search, police said.
Everett police said their vehicles have since left the area.
No information on the whereabouts of the suspect, or if the search is ongoing, was available.